Every party in India includes elaborate meal courses. In the beginning, we have small plates of finger food and welcome beverages. Then there are large quantities of Indian starters followed by a comprehensive main course with side dishes. Lastly, there are delectable desserts. But deciding what to put on the menu for these different courses is quite hectic. We always look for something delicious and fulfilling to make. But in that process, we have a hard time deciding what to cook. So, if this situation seems familiar to you, fret not. Today we bring you yummy chop recipes that you can use as starters and main course. The only difference will be that for starters you can serve them with chutney and for the main course, with naan or rice! Find the recipes below:





5 Easy Chop Snack Recipes:

A good chicken dish is loved by everyone. These chicken chops are made of succulent chicken pieces smeared in masalas and a few veggies. You can adjust the spiciness as per your taste. Pair this with delicious chutney and enjoy!

Lamb pieces are first marinated in a blend of spices with a burst of red chillies, then coated in sesame seeds and cooked till golden. This dish is brimming with authentic and traditional flavours from the region.

Macher chop is a hearty fish cutlet stuffed with spicy mashed potatoes. Due to the breadcrumbs and flour coating, it has a crispy and crumbly exterior. You can use any fish you like. However, make sure to boil, debone, and skin it ahead of time.

In this yummy dish, aloo pieces are first blended with spices to create a mash. Then keema is placed in the centre. Once you bite into this dish, it will give you a flavour explosion that you would love to devour.

A delectable dish cooked with grilled pork that has been marinated in a variety of spices and served with an aromatic sauce. This recipe provides a delicious dish that will liven up your table when served with rice and chutney.





Make these delicious chop recipes, and let us know which one you liked the best!