Whether you are sweating it out in peak summer, dealing with a dodgy stomach, or just need to bounce back after a long workout, staying hydrated is non-negotiable. Sometimes plain water does not do the job. You need something more powerful to bring back those lost salts and fluids. That is where ORS comes in fast, reliable, and genuinely effective. And the best part? You do not always need to rush to the chemist. You can easily make this homemade ORS recipe using just three everyday ingredients sitting in your kitchen.





What Is ORS? A Quick Fix For Dehydration

ORS stands for Oral Rehydration Solution, a basic but smart mix of water, sugar, and salt that works like a charm to replace lost fluids. The World Health Organisation (WHO) recommends ORS as a key tool for managing dehydration, especially in places with limited access to healthcare. It might look simple, but it has saved countless lives by helping people recover from dehydration caused by illnesses like diarrhoea.

According to the American Public Health Association (APHA), ORS alone can handle up to 93 per cent of dehydration cases in children under five, especially when diarrhoea strikes.

Why Homemade ORS Works So Well

This is not just a random mix- it is about getting the ratio right. ORS is designed to help your body absorb water efficiently, using just salt, sugar, and water in perfect balance.





Here is why each part matters:

Sugar helps sodium move across the gut lining, making sure it gets absorbed properly.

helps sodium move across the gut lining, making sure it gets absorbed properly. Salt draws water into the bloodstream to maintain hydration levels.

draws water into the bloodstream to maintain hydration levels. Water helps carry both salt and sugar throughout the body, fixing the electrolyte imbalance.

Photo Credit: Pexels

How To Make Homemade ORS - Approved By Experts

The International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC) shares a straightforward recipe on its official site. It is a great go-to for a quick rehydration fix.





Step 1: Wash your hands with soap and water before starting.





Step 2: Take one litre of clean drinking water in a container.





Step 3: Add half a teaspoon of salt (around 3.5 grams) and four tablespoons of sugar (around 40 grams).





Step 4: Stir until everything dissolves completely.

Homemade ORS Recipes That You Can Make

1. Rice Water ORS

IFRC recommends rice water instead of plain water. It naturally contains potassium and magnesium-great for restoring lost electrolytes and boosting the mix.

2. Tomato Or Cranberry Juice ORS

A study by the University of Virginia highlights that tomato or cranberry juice mixed with water and a pinch of salt creates a nutrient-packed rehydration drink. You get the benefit of added vitamins while staying hydrated.

3. Carrot Soup ORS

Another IFRC-approved idea- carrot soup as a base for your ORS. It adds flavour and nutrition, making it more appealing for both kids and adults who do not like plain ORS.





How Much ORS Should You Drink? Dosage Tips By Age

The Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has shared practical ORS dosage suggestions for different age groups. Here is a quick breakdown:

For babies and toddlers: Half a litre of ORS per day.

Half a litre of ORS per day. For children: One litre per day.

One litre per day. For adults: Up to three litres a day.

CDC also advises checking with a doctor if dehydration comes with vomiting or diarrhoea. Homemade ORS helps, but it might not be enough if there is a bigger health issue involved.

Some Quick Safety Tips For Making ORS At Home

1. Stick To The Right Measurements

Adding too much salt or sugar can do more harm than good. Follow the recipe carefully for it to work properly.

2. Always Use Clean Water

Filtered or boiled water is best, especially for children. Dirty water can make the problem worse.

3. Make It Fresh Every Time

ORS should always be made fresh. If you need to store it, use a clean bottle and try to use it within six hours.





Think of ORS as your home's emergency hydration kit. It is easy to make, costs next to nothing, and works. Learning how to make ORS at home is a simple but powerful step in keeping yourself and your family safe during sickness or heat waves.