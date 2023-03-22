Maintaining a healthy weight is essential for our overall fitness. It not only helps us feel energised and positive, but also prevents us from various harmful conditions and diseases. While most of us associate the idea of maintaining a healthy weight with the struggle of losing those extra kilos, this is not the only challenge that people face. There is a certain section of the population that struggles to gain weight. This may sound like an ideal situation, but gaining weight is equally tough and requires a lot of effort. Thankfully, you can gain weight by following a balanced diet rich in essential nutrients. So, if you're someone who is trying to gain weight, here we bring you a delicious peanut-butter banana smoothie recipe that may help.





Also read: Trying To Gain Weight? This Oats-Banana Smoothie May Help





Peanut butter is an excellent source of protein and rich in essential antioxidants like magnesium, vitamins B and E. It is full of healthy fats and proteins that help you keep full for a longer period of time. Banana on the other hand, is a good source of potassium and helps in building lean muscles. When combined together, they can do wonders for weight gain. This peanut-butter banana smoothie is rich, creamy and quite delicious. You only need three ingredients to make this yummy smoothie. So, without further ado, let's learn how to make it.

Peanut-Butter Banana Smoothie: How To Make Peanut-Butter Banana Smoothie

This peanut-butter banana smoothie is so easy to make that it'll become your go-to recipe for weight gain. To make this smoothie, you only need banana, peanut butter and milk. To begin with the recipe, first, we need to slice the bananas evenly.





Also read: Healthy Weight Gain: 5 Foods That Can Help With Healthy Weight Gain





Transfer the slices to a blender and add peanut butter and milk. Blend it well until the smoothie achieves the desired consistency. (It should ideally have a thick and smooth texture). Pour it in a tall glass filled with ice and enjoy! Peanut-butter banana smoothie is ready!





For the complete recipe of peanut-butter banana smoothie, click here.





Whip up this delicious smoothie at home and add it to your healthy weight gain diet. Do let us know how you liked its taste in the comments below. If you're looking for more smoothie recipes, click here.