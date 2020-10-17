Hypertension: How To Make Tomato-Carrot Juice To Manage Blood Pressure Levels

Tomato juice is perhaps the best way to extract maximum benefits from the vegetable.

Hypertension has become one of the most common lifestyle diseases today. A cardiovascular condition, high blood pressure has affected many elderly people and is now increasingly affecting even the young ones as well. While there is no permanent cure for the condition as yet, one can still manage the levels by leading a healthy lifestyle and improving daily diet. You just cannot have a lifestyle full of junk food and unhealthy dietary habits and expect your body to not react inversely.





Hypertension (or high blood pressure) is condition where the force of blood against the artery walls is too high, resulting in blockage in blood flow and excessive pressure on blood vessels. If not controlled for a longer time, this condition can even lead to a stroke. While one must consult a doctor for medication to manage high BP, you'll be glad to know that certain addition and subtractions in our daily diets can help manage the condition to a large extent.





There are many fruits and vegetables in our kitchen that can help manage hypertension which must be included in the diets after proper consultation with an expert. Tomatoes, for instance, can be an incredible addition to a heart-healthy diet. As per the USDA data, A 100-gm portion of tomatoes contains 237 mg of potassium, which helps in fighting the ill-effects of sodium. Since people with high BP are advised to cut-back on sodium, tomato's diuretic properties make you get rid of excess sodium through urine.

Hypertension: Potassium present in tomatoes helps in fighting the ill-effects of sodium.

Tomato is a common vegetable in every kitchen since it is used in everything from stews, soups, curries, salads and even raitas in Indian household. Yet, a simple tomato juice is perhaps the best way to use its maximum benefits since it doesn't involve any cooking, which retains its nutritional value. Carrots too have a nutrient-rich profile which is loaded with antioxidants, vitamin A, C and K1.





Here we have a quick, easy and delicious tomato juice which one can prepare for a morning meal or a mid-day energising drink.





Hypertension: Tomato-Carrot Juice Recipe To Manage Blood Pressure Levels

Ingredients-





- Tomato (medium-sized, chopped)- 1





- Carrot (chopped)- 1





- Mint leaves - 6-7





- Ginger (finely chopped)-1/2 tsp





- Lemon (juiced)- 1/2





Method-





All you have to do is to put all the ingredients together in a blender and blend well until smooth.





Try this healthy and wholesome tomato-carrot juice to manage blood pressure but make sure you consult your doctor before adding anything new to your diet.





Let us know your experience in the comments section below.





Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.









