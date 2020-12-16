SEARCH
  • Health
  • Immunity: How To Make Mangalorean Tea - Kasai (Kashaya) - A Natural Remedy For Cough And Cold

Immunity: How To Make Mangalorean Tea - Kasai (Kashaya) - A Natural Remedy For Cough And Cold

You can prepare the kasai powder and store it for months for anytime use. We have brought you the recipe.

Somdatta Saha  |  Updated: December 16, 2020 13:05 IST

Reddit
Immunity: How To Make Mangalorean Tea - Kasai (Kashaya) - A Natural Remedy For Cough And Cold
Highlights
  • Kitchen spices can be used to make health benefiting drinks
  • Popularly called kadha, these herbal teas help boost immunity
  • We bring a Mangalorean herbal tea recipe- it's called kasai or kashaya

Herbs and spices play an important role in our everyday cooking. They add flavour, aroma and texture to our recipes and are responsible for making every dish taste different and unique. And if used in right proportion, these kitchen ingredients can help you make some wonderful concoctions that have overall health benefits. Popularly called kadha (or herbal tea), these spice-infused drinks have been a part of traditional medical practice since eons. According to Ayurvedic expert Dr. Ram N Kumar, "Kadha is an ayurvedic drink prepared with special herbs and can have positive effect on immunity. It can also nourish you from within and help fight several seasonal infections." But what makes kadha a not-so-popular choice among people is its bitter and pungent taste. Most of you can surely relate to it!

Hence, we found you a special kadha recipe that strikes a perfect balance between both health and taste - it's called kasai (or kashaya) - a herbal tea popular in Mangalore/Udupi region. It is basically a flavourful milk-based drink made with multiple kitchen spices including cumin, coriander, fennel and more that may help boost immunity and ward off cough, cold and seasonal flu. However, the spices are often customised as per choice. It also includes jaggery that helps you keep warm during winters.

Newsbeep

Try this drink this winter and wrap yourself with warmth and nourishment.

Also Read: 

bih6f77

Here's The Recipe For Kasai Premix:

Ingredients:

Half teaspoon coriander seeds

Half teaspoon cumin seeds

1 teaspoon fennel seeds

8-10 black peppercorns

1 teaspoon dry ginger powder

Half teaspoon cardamom powder

Half teaspoon nutmeg powder

3-4 mulethi

Method:

Step 1. Dry roast coriander seeds, cumin seeds, fennel seeds and black peppercorn. Let it cool once it is roasted properly (not burnt).

Step 2. Pound the mulethi using a mortal-pestle.

Step 3. Add all the ingredients in a blender and grind into a smooth powder. You may adjust the quantity of the spices as per your taste.

How To Store: Transfer the powdered mix to an airtight jar and store in a cool and dry place for months.

Also Read: 

masala

Kasai Recipe: How To Make The Herbal Tea:

Ingredients:

1 teaspoon kasai premix

Jaggery, as per taste

Half cup milk

Half cup water

Method:

Step 1. Add the premix in boiling water and stir well.

Step 2. Add milk to it and give a boil.

Step 3. Switch off the flame and add jaggery or jaggery powder to it. You may also add a pinch of turmeric powder to add the benefits of 'haldi doodh'.

Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com

And a hearty cup of Mangalorean kasai is ready to warm you up from within.



Comments

About Somdatta SahaExplorer- this is what Somdatta likes to call herself. Be it in terms of food, people or places, all she craves for is to know the unknown. A simple aglio olio pasta or daal-chawal and a good movie can make her day.

For the latest food news, health tips and recipes, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and YouTube.
Tags:  Kadha For ImmunityKadha For WintersMangalorean Food
Diabetes Diet: Manage Your Blood Sugar With This Yummy Methi-Bajra Pancakes
Diabetes Diet: Manage Your Blood Sugar With This Yummy Methi-Bajra Pancakes
Immunity Diet: How To Make Nimbu-Adrak Ka Achaar To Pair With Your Daily Meals
Immunity Diet: How To Make Nimbu-Adrak Ka Achaar To Pair With Your Daily Meals

Related Recipe

Advertisement
Our Best Recipes
Latest Articles
Advertisement

Health

Beauty

Veg Recipes

Summer Special

Indian Recipes

Benefits

हिन्दी रेसिपीज़

THIS WEBSITE FOLLOWS THE DNPA CODE OF ETHICS© 2020 NDTV Convergence, All Rights Reserved.
 