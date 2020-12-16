Immunity: How To Make Mangalorean Tea - Kasai (Kashaya) - A Natural Remedy For Cough And Cold

Highlights Kitchen spices can be used to make health benefiting drinks

Popularly called kadha, these herbal teas help boost immunity

We bring a Mangalorean herbal tea recipe- it's called kasai or kashaya

Herbs and spices play an important role in our everyday cooking. They add flavour, aroma and texture to our recipes and are responsible for making every dish taste different and unique. And if used in right proportion, these kitchen ingredients can help you make some wonderful concoctions that have overall health benefits. Popularly called kadha (or herbal tea), these spice-infused drinks have been a part of traditional medical practice since eons. According to Ayurvedic expert Dr. Ram N Kumar, "Kadha is an ayurvedic drink prepared with special herbs and can have positive effect on immunity. It can also nourish you from within and help fight several seasonal infections." But what makes kadha a not-so-popular choice among people is its bitter and pungent taste. Most of you can surely relate to it!





Hence, we found you a special kadha recipe that strikes a perfect balance between both health and taste - it's called kasai (or kashaya) - a herbal tea popular in Mangalore/Udupi region. It is basically a flavourful milk-based drink made with multiple kitchen spices including cumin, coriander, fennel and more that may help boost immunity and ward off cough, cold and seasonal flu. However, the spices are often customised as per choice. It also includes jaggery that helps you keep warm during winters.

Try this drink this winter and wrap yourself with warmth and nourishment.





Here's The Recipe For Kasai Premix:

Ingredients:

Half teaspoon coriander seeds





Half teaspoon cumin seeds





1 teaspoon fennel seeds





8-10 black peppercorns





1 teaspoon dry ginger powder





Half teaspoon cardamom powder





Half teaspoon nutmeg powder





3-4 mulethi





Method:

Step 1. Dry roast coriander seeds, cumin seeds, fennel seeds and black peppercorn. Let it cool once it is roasted properly (not burnt).





Step 2. Pound the mulethi using a mortal-pestle.





Step 3. Add all the ingredients in a blender and grind into a smooth powder. You may adjust the quantity of the spices as per your taste.





How To Store: Transfer the powdered mix to an airtight jar and store in a cool and dry place for months.





Kasai Recipe: How To Make The Herbal Tea:

Ingredients:

1 teaspoon kasai premix





Jaggery, as per taste





Half cup milk





Half cup water





Method:

Step 1. Add the premix in boiling water and stir well.





Step 2. Add milk to it and give a boil.





Step 3. Switch off the flame and add jaggery or jaggery powder to it. You may also add a pinch of turmeric powder to add the benefits of 'haldi doodh'.





And a hearty cup of Mangalorean kasai is ready to warm you up from within.













