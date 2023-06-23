By now, we all know how important it is for our bodies to function properly. But unfortunately, we miss focusing on some essential functions that affect our overall health, one being our thyroid gland. It helps secrete hormones that regulate essential bodily functions including metabolism, weight management and mental well-being to name a few. It is believed that low production of the hormone affects these functions majorly. This is where our diet comes to play. As we all know, we are what we eat; hence, it gets important to focus on the foods we eat and their nutrient quotient for holistic well-being.

Link Between Thyroid And Body Weight:

According to a study, published in the International Journal of General Medicine, any kind of thyroid dysfunction directly affects our BMI (body mass index), leading to various lifestyle issues including obesity and weight gain. In fact, "normalisation of thyroid levels significantly changed the weight of patients" who were a part of the study.

How Your Diet Helps Lose Weight And Manage Thyroid:

According to dietician Simran Vohra, one can manage weight and thyroid with the right kind of diet. In fact, she took to Instagram to share a food option that can help you manage thyroid, while shedding extra kilos. Guess what it is? It's the humble lobia, also called black-eyed pea.

Why Lobia Is Good For Managing Thyroid:

An indigenous legume found in almost every household, lobia is low in calories, high in protein and fibre that helps aid weight loss. According to Ms Vohra, 100 grams lobia has around 44 per cent fibre that helps remove toxins and burn accumulated fats and cellulite in the body. These factors further help promote metabolism, gut health and manage the insulin level in the body. Besides, it also helps with the proper secretion of hormones from the thyroid gland.

Now that you know about lobia and its benefits, we suggest including the legume in your daily diet and enjoying good health.