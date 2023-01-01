Soup is probably one of the first things that come to mind when planning a healthy meal for dinner, especially in the winter season. The stream of warmth that rushes down the throat to the entire body gives instant relief from the cold chills. Soup finds a warm spot in every dieter's menu as it's one of the best meals for weight loss diet. We found another great soup recipe for your dinner diet. Breaking the monotony of chicken soup and tomato soup, this recipe of oats soup will liven up your plate with bags of flavours. Check it out for yourself.





This expert-recommended soup is creamy and dense, thanks to the addition of oats powder. The recipe for the low-cal soup was shared by dietitian Natasha Mohan on her Instagram page. She herself called it "Winter Weight Loss Soup".

Are oats good for weight loss?

Oats are an excellent food for smooth digestion as they are packed with fibre. High-protein content makes it a good pick for weight loss too. Research, published in British Journal of Nutrition, found that the soluble fibres contained in low-cal oats break down the food faster, leading to losing extra calories." Oats also contain beta glucen compound, called cholecystokinin, which is known as a hunger-fighting hormone.

Now, if you are wondering about the flavours of the soup, you'll be delighted to know that this soup is made with lots of masalas and veggies of bell peppers. Green capsicum, yellow bell pepper and red bell peppers are added along with spices like cumin, bay leaf, cloves, oregano and chilli flakes. Sound yum, right? And the low-cal properties along with a range of vitamins and minerals of bell peppers add to the nutrient quotient of the soup.

Watch the complete recipe video of low-cal masala oats soup for the winter weight loss diet:

Also Read: Overnight Soaked Oats Versus Regular Bowl Of Oats - What's The Difference?





