Gooey, melty, and just plain delicious - cheese is one ingredient that has an evergreen fan base. Whether sprinkled on top of a piping hot pizza, used to make a sandwich creamier, or eaten whole, cheese has a special place in our hearts and kitchens. Thanks to its ubiquity and long shelf life, we can find store-bought gooey cheese in almost every household. But while it's easy to fall in love with its rich taste and creamy texture, most of us don't realize that these store-bought cheeses may be doing more harm than good to our bodies. Have you ever wondered how store-bought cheese is affecting your health? If so, you've landed on the right page. Read on to learn how store-bought cheese could impact your overall health.





Also Read: What is Feta Cheese? 6 Reasons Why You Should Include It In Your Diet

Photo Credit: iStock



Here's How Processed Cheese Is Harming Your Health

According to Ayurvedic health coach Dimple Jangda, store-bought cheese might be a popular choice, but it is unknowingly harming your health.

Long Shelf Life

The cheese you buy from the store has a long shelf life due to preservatives, emulsifiers, and artificial colours. If you leave that slice of cheese in your refrigerator and check it after six months, you'll find that it's still in the same state. As per the expert, this shows that it is not even edible for fungus and mould, so how could it be good for the human digestive system? So, avoid eating processed cheese.

Packed with Sodium

Did you know that one slice of cheese contains 400 milligrams of sodium? Yes, you read that right! While making cheese sandwiches or other recipes, we use at least 3-4 slices of cheese to enjoy its gooeyness. However, this can increase your daily sodium intake. According to the experts, eating one slice of processed cheese can contribute to high blood pressure and increase the risk of heart disease.

Deprived of Nutrients

Processed cheese has been stripped of nutrients during its manufacturing process. Although you might think it provides the calcium you need, this isn't the case. According to the expert, you're consuming nothing but preservatives, additives, and unhealthy fats.

Photo Credit: iStock

Which Cheese Can You Have Instead?

Instead of store-bought, preservative-filled cheese, you can opt for natural cheese that has a shorter shelf life. This includes cottage cheese, paneer, mozzarella, and feta cheese sourced from cruelty-free brands. Another great option is to make your own cheese at home.

How to Make Your Own Cheese at Home:

Take a handful of cashews and soak them overnight. The next morning, blend them with some water. You can season it with salt, parsley, or herbs like basil or dill. Blend again for a smooth consistency. Transfer the mixture to a container and freeze it. Your homemade cheese is now ready to consume!

Watch the full video below:

Also Read:Beyond Paneer, 10 Indian Cheese Varieties That Deserve The Spotlight





Do you like making cheese at home? Let us know in the comments below.





Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.



(This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.)