Just when you thought you could beat the heat by switching on ACs and coolers, your tummy starts acting up. And let's agree, sitting in the toilet for hours is the last thing anyone would want to do in this scorching summer season. It gets even worse when you try too hard to relieve yourself but fail! You are not alone, we all have been through the experience. Summer season has several side-effects, gut troubles being one of the major concerns for all. This is why, you would see our parents at home and the health experts stressing on eating cooling foods to keep health troubles at bay. Luckily, there are many dietary options around us to pick from and we recently got hold of one such recipe that may help promote gut-health. It's a special concoction of two common kitchen spices - saunf (fennel seeds) and ajwain (carom seeds) - suggested by nutritionist Nmami Agarwal on her Instagram page 'Nmami'.

But before taking you through the recipe of saunf-ajwain tea and its benefits, let's understand why we suffer from indigestion, acidity, bloating and other gut troubles during the summers. Read on.

Why Do You Have Stomach Problems In The Summer?

With the rise in temperature, the digestion process starts slowing down, leading to several gut issues. Hence, it is important to understand the connection between temperature outside and our digestive system so we can act upon it accordingly. Here are three possible explanations:

1. Dehydration:

The water-content in our body helps regulate digestion and metabolism. During the summers, we tend to sweat more, leading to excess loss of water and hampering the digestion process. Hence, it is always recommended to drink lots of water to keep up the balance in your body.

2. Foodborne illness:

The season often brings along several foodborne illnesses. This may further lead to vomit, diarrhoea, constipation, nausea and more. All you need to do is be extra careful about your meals during the summers to prevent foodborne illnesses.

3. Loss of energy:

The rise in temperature causes our blood flow to pivot in order to regulate the temperature of the body, leading to a loss of energy. This may also flare up the GI system at times, causing bloating, stomach pain and other such problems.

How To Promote Gut Health? How Diet Helps Relieve Indigestion, Constipation And Bloating?

It is rightly said, 'You are what you eat'. Your diet plays an important role in defining your gut health as the food directly impacts the composition of the microbes, further affecting metabolism, digestion, blood flow and overall immunity. This is where the saunf-ajwain tea fits in perfectly. Both these kitchen spices are loaded with healthy nutrients including vitamin C, K, calcium, phosphorous and antioxidants that are considered great for overall health.

Saunf Ajwain Tea For Gut-Health: 4 Nutritionist-Approved Reasons To Include The Drink In Your Diet:

"Carom (ajwain) and fennel (saunf) tea is a popular drink from our dadi and nani's times. It is known for its many health benefits, particularly in aiding digestive health and helping lose postpartum weight and toxins," explains nutritionist Nmami Agarwal. Here are some of the benefits of drinking carom and fennel tea to fight digestive issues:

1.Improves Digestion:

Both the spices have carminative effects, meaning, they help increase the production of digestive enzymes in the gut. This further helps relieve discomfort and several digestive troubles.

2. Reduce Bloating:

The carminative properties in the spices also help prevent bloating and formation of gas. This can be further helpful for people suffering from irritable bowel syndrome (IBS) or other digestive disorders.

3. Helps Prevent Constipation:

As mentioned earlier, the tea helps stimulate bowel movement. This further helps prevent constipation and tummy irritations.

4. Fights Acidity:

Both saunf and ajwain are alkaline in nature - a property known to neutralise stomach acid. This further helps prevent symptoms of acidity and heartburn.

How To Make Saunf-Ajwain Tea:

It's super easy! All you need to do is boil one teaspoon of carom seeds and fennel seeds each, strain and take a sip.

What Is The Best Time To Drink Saunf-Ajwain Tea?

According to Nmami Agarwal, having saunf-ajwain tea post meal may help improve digestion process and reduce the discomfort in your tummy. But always remember, moderation is the key!





Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.