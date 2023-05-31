Rightly referred to as the 'king of fruits', mangoes are loved by all and we add it to every dish possible during the summers. From making raw mango salad to baking mango cakes and muffins, you will find an extensive range of recipes to try. But what tops the list of our favourites are mango milkshake and mango lassi. During the season, you would find street vendors selling these refreshing drinks at every nook and corner of your city. That's not all. Many of you also make it at home to pair with your everyday meals. Right? While we can't deny the refreshing tropical flavours of these drinks, what comes as a major concern are the side effects. You read that right! Unfortunately, several experts state that these classic drinks may have a negative impact on our overall health, especially skin and gut. How, you ask? Let us explain it to you in detail.

Also Read: Are Mangoes Safe For Diabetics? Expert Insights Revealed

Photo Credit: Unsplash

Why Mango Milkshakes And Mango Lassis Are Considered Bad For Health?

As per Ayurveda, there are certain food combinations that do not go with each other. These pairings are referred to as 'virudh anna', which generally feature ingredients that have similar or exact opposite qualities. "If you eat such food combinations together, then it might lead to particular doshas in the body, causing imbalance," explains consultant nutritionist Rupali Datta. One such popular food combination that can be bad for your health is mango with dairy products, which further put mango milkshake and mango lassi under bad lights.

How Do Mango Milkshake And Mango Lassi Affect Your Gut Health?

Mango is known to create heat during digestion, whole milk acts as a coolant. The opposite properties inhibit the production of digestive enzymes and lead to the synthesis of toxins in the body. This further risk the production of healthy gut bacteria, leading to indigestion, bloating and constipation and also affects our immune health.

How Do Mango Milkshake And Mango Lassi Affect Your Skin Health?

As mentioned earlier, mango, when consumed with dairy products, may lead production of excess toxins in the body, which further results in inflammation and oxidative stress. These factors prevent the flow of blood, water and oxygen in the cells, creating excess heat. As a result, you would often find people complaining of acne, pimple and skin allergies during the season.

Does this mean you give up on your favourite summer drinks altogether? That doesn't seem like a feasible solution. Instead, follow some ground rules to enjoy these mango-based drinks, guilt-free.

Photo Credit: Unsplash

What Is The Right Way To Drink Mango Milkshake And Mango Lassi?

To begin with, always remember, moderation is the key! Having an excess of anything can be bad for your health. Besides, have enough water throughout the day to break down the properties of milk and mangoes to make them easy to digest. The drink makes you feel bloated or leads to discomfort when you have it empty stomach that already has acid formation inside.

Who Should Avoid Mango Milkshake And Mango Lassi Completely?

While we always say people should consult an expert before adding or eliminating a food from their diet, there are certain groups, who should avoid the drinks as a precautionary measure. According to several experts, people with inflammatory conditions, a history of gastritis and poor metabolism should avoid having milk/milk products and mango together.

Eat healthy, stay fit!





Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.