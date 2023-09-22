Festivals in India are synonymous with delicious food, and it's only natural that we tend to indulge in an array of sweet and savoury treats. However, this indulgence often comes at a cost, leading to potential health issues such as weight gain and elevated glucose levels. But fear not, we're not here to ask you to give up on the festive feasting. Instead, we've got a better plan - mindful eating that allows you to relish the season to the fullest.

To guide you on this path, we've discovered some invaluable tips from renowned nutritionist Rashi Chowdhary, as shared on her Instagram handle. These expert insights will show you how to make the most of the festive season while keeping your health in check.

5 Strategies To Eat Right During The Festive Season:

1. Moderation is the key:

Always remember, excess of everything is bad for health. So, she suggests having your favourite treats in moderation, instead of going overboard.

2. Stay hydrated:

Hydration is the key to good health and it stands true during your indulgence sessions as well. Instead of satiating your hunger with decadent foods, boost electrolytes in your body to stay fully energised. Drinking enough water helps curb those excessive snacking urges, keeping your food regime on track.

3. Eat without feeling guilty:

Always remember, eat your food to your heart's content. Meaning, instead of feeling guilty with every bite, it is better to relish your food completely and in intervals. Rashi Chowdhary states, "Indulging occasionally won't sabotage your efforts. Just ensure you bounce back to your regular routine the next day."

4. Smart travel eating:

Many of us plan vacations during the festive season. Hence, the best way is to carry some healthy balanced foods along for constant snacking. "It's a strategic way to keep calories in check while still enjoying your travel," the expert weighs in.

5. Avoid gluten, dairy, and sugar:

According to Rashi Chowdhary, it is better to avoid these ingredients while preparing the festive fare. In fact, it is always better to make your desserts at home. This will help you keep control over the ingredients and eat healthy while enjoying treats with friends and family.

Now that you have these expert tips handy, follow them well and enjoy all your festive indulgences, guilt and worry-free. "Celebrate while keeping these tips in mind so it's easier for you to get back on track once it's all over," the expert concludes.