National Nutrition Week: This Low-Calorie Beetroot-Apple-Ginger Smoothie Is All Things Healthy

National Nutrition Week is celebrated annually on the first week of September (from 1st September to 7th September). This initiative by Ministry of Women and Child Development's Food and Nutrition Board aims at promoting awareness on the importance of nutrition. A well-balanced diet, loaded with all the essential nutrients, shares a symbiotic relationship with our over-all health. Hence, experts around the globe stress on consumption of healthy food for a fit mind and body. One such nutrient-packed food item is smoothie. A blend of several fruits, nuts and vegetables, smoothie is one of the most popular choices among people who prefer indulging in healthy eating habits.





We bring you the recipe of a quick and simple smoothie that includes the goodness of beetroot, apple and ginger. It also adds lime juice, black salt and pepper that help the dish strike right balance between health and taste.





Health Benefits Of Beetroot-Apple-Ginger Smoothie:

All the ingredients used in the smoothie are low in calorie and fat, making the food a delicious option to add to your weight loss diet plan.

Beetroot and apple provide generous amount of fibre to the smoothie that may help promote better digestion and aid metabolism.

The vitamin C and antioxidants in beetroot and ginger help fight inflammation and free radicals and flush out toxins from our body.

The anti-inflammatory properties in ginger also help us fight cold and flu and promote overall immunity. Ginger also does wonders for gut-health.

Here's The Recipe For Beetroot-Apple-Ginger Smoothie:

Ingredients:

Half beetroot

Half apple





1 tablespoon ginger





Juice of half lemon





Black salt and pepper, as per taste





Method:

Step 1. Blend beetroot, apple and ginger together to get a smoothie-like mix.





Step 2. Transfer it to a bowl and add lemon juice, black salt and pepper to it.





Step 3. You may add some crunchy wheat flakes and dried berries on the top for some extra crunch and flavour.





Include this Beetroot-Apple-Ginger Smoothie to your breakfast diet and give a healthy start to the day.





Happy National Nutrition Week 2020!













