National Nutrition Week: This Low-Calorie Beetroot-Apple-Ginger Smoothie Is All Things Healthy

Somdatta Saha | Updated: September 03, 2020 16:52 IST
National Nutrition Week is celebrated annually on the first week of September (from 1st September to 7th September). This initiative by Ministry of Women and Child Development's Food and Nutrition Board aims at promoting awareness on the importance of nutrition. A well-balanced diet, loaded with all the essential nutrients, shares a symbiotic relationship with our over-all health. Hence, experts around the globe stress on consumption of healthy food for a fit mind and body. One such nutrient-packed food item is smoothie. A blend of several fruits, nuts and vegetables, smoothie is one of the most popular choices among people who prefer indulging in healthy eating habits.
We bring you the recipe of a quick and simple smoothie that includes the goodness of beetroot, apple and ginger. It also adds lime juice, black salt and pepper that help the dish strike right balance between health and taste.
Half beetroot
Half apple
1 tablespoon ginger
Juice of half lemon
Black salt and pepper, as per taste
Step 1. Blend beetroot, apple and ginger together to get a smoothie-like mix.
Step 2. Transfer it to a bowl and add lemon juice, black salt and pepper to it.
Step 3. You may add some crunchy wheat flakes and dried berries on the top for some extra crunch and flavour.
Include this Beetroot-Apple-Ginger Smoothie to your breakfast diet and give a healthy start to the day.
Happy National Nutrition Week 2020!
About Somdatta SahaExplorer- this is what Somdatta likes to call herself. Be it in terms of food, people or places, all she craves for is to know the unknown. A simple aglio olio pasta or daal-chawal and a good movie can make her day.