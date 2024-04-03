There are certain ingredients in our kitchen that have the power to boost our overall health. Including these foods in our daily diet can be beneficial for our body's overall functioning. But what are these foods? In a recent Instagram video, Muskan Mittal, a Certified Yoga Teacher, shared a simple 3-ingredient laddoo recipe that is easy to make, delicious, and has multiple health benefits. These three healthy ingredients are white sesame seeds, jaggery, and poppy seeds (khaskhas). Combined in laddoos, eating these foods can improve the health of your hair, skin, and eyes. Read on to learn how to make these laddoos and their health benefits in detail, as shared by the yoga expert.

How To Make Healthy 3-Ingredient Laddoo | 3-Ingredient Tasty And Healthy Laddoo Recipe

First, roast sesame and poppy seeds in a pan. Take an equal quantity of both seeds. Add these roasted seeds to a blender along with jaggery as per your taste. Grind the three together, and you will have a powdery mix. You can eat this mix directly or shape it into laddoos. In the comments section, the expert advises making only 100gm for 10 days. Let's learn the health benefits of eating these laddoos made of white sesame seeds, jaggery, and poppy seeds.

Here Are 6 Health Benefits of Sesame Seeds, Poppy Seeds, And Jaggery Laddoo

The yoga expert has shared the following health benefits in the caption of the video:





1. Hair Health





"The amino acids and antioxidants in sesame seeds help dull hair regain its luster," the expert writes in the caption. According to Healthline, sesame seeds have antibacterial and antifungal properties that may help prevent or reduce common skin infections on the scalp.





2. Skin Health





The yoga expert shares, "Zinc is an important component of sesame seeds. Zinc is a necessary component in the synthesis of collagen, which strengthens muscle tissue, hair, and skin." According to a 2011 study published in the journal 'Pharmacognosy Review,' sesame oil may protect against damage from UV rays, which can harm your skin.





3. Eye Health





"The zinc and antioxidant content in poppy seeds help to improve vision," Muskan Mittal writes. According to the American Optometric Association, zinc plays a vital role in bringing vitamin A from the liver to the retina to produce melanin, a protective pigment in the eyes.

4. Constipation





Sharing another advantage, the yoga expert says that sesame seeds have a higher content of fiber that may be beneficial for good digestion. Poppy seeds are a rich source of insoluble fiber and help strengthen the digestive system and treat constipation effectively.





5. Knee Pain





"Anti-arthritic, anti-inflammatory, and antioxidant effects of sesame seeds and sesame seed oil are owing to sesamol, a bioactive substance found in sesame seeds," according to the expert.





6. Improvement Of Fertility





"Poppy seeds play a pivotal role in boosting female fertility. They are known to remove mucus from the fallopian tubes and aid in achieving pregnancy. They also enhance sexual desire and improve sexual health by boosting libido," Muskan Mittal shares. A 2019 meta-analysis published in the journal 'Ultrasound in Obstetrics and Gynecology' found that women who've had products derived from poppyseed oil flushed through their fallopian tubes may experience improved fertility. Further research is needed on the same.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.