Have you been waking up every morning with a rumbling sound in your stomach? Do you suffer from loose motion now and then? Is no amount of healthy food coming to your rescue? Fret not; we have found the solution for this persistent gut issue, and of course, it has to do with your diet. According to a new study, your otherwise healthy diet might be lacking one particular nutrient in a sufficient amount which is leading to such gut problems. No point in guessing, we are talking about fibre. The study, published in the journal Cell Host and Microbe, found that when there is a lack of dietary fibre in your body, the unhealthy gut microbes weaken the immune system, leading to various gut and digestion-related issues, including diarrhea, bloating, inflammatory bowel disease (IBD), and more.





Also Read: How Fibre Helps Avoid Constipation - Expert Suggests These Foods

What Is The Link Between Dietary Fibre And Healthy Gut? Study Finds:

According to the researchers, a diet that lacks enough dietary fibre directly affects the gut microbiota, which further deteriorates the protective mucus lining in the colon and thereby triggers the development of IBD in a genetically susceptible host.

The study, by researchers at the Luxembourg Institute of Health and the US University of Michigan Medical School, was conducted on mice, where they were divided into two groups and fed fibre-deprived and fibre-rich foods respectively. It was found that the mice fed with a fibre-rich diet prevented inflammation from developing and even returning, suggesting that the nutrient can reverse the deleterious effects of mucus erosion on inflammation.





"Our findings suggest a potential new path for treating IBD. By tailoring specific dietary interventions to influence gut microbiome function, we may be able to manipulate these bacterial communities to alleviate inflammation," stated the researchers.





Also Read: 7 High-Fibre Vegetables To Add To Your Weight Loss Diet

Photo Credit: iStock

How To Add More Fibre In Your Diet | 4 Simple Ways To Increase Your Dietary Fibre Intake:

1. Swear by fruits and vegetables:

Fruits and vegetables, especially seasonal ones, are known for their enriched nutrient profile. These food ingredients are packed with fibre and low in calories, making them perfect options to binge on.

2. Eat more whole grains:

This is another healthy way to increase your daily fibre intake. Whole grains like brown rice, quinoa, whole wheat, oatmeal, etc., are packed with fibre, which not only keeps you full for a long time but also helps smoothen your digestion process.

3. Munch on dry fruits and nuts:

We often tend to reach out for a packet of chips to fix those untimely hunger pangs. Instead, experts suggest switching to dry fruits, nuts, and seeds to make your munching sessions both healthy and tasty. Some of the most fibre-enriched options are walnuts, almonds, pistachios, dates, figs, pumpkin seeds, chia seeds, and flaxseeds.

4. Avoid refined carbs:

Refining is a process where an ingredient undergoes chemical changes, further washing away all its nutrients and leaving carbs and calories behind. Including more refined carbs in your diet disrupts the body's fibre intake, further affecting digestion and the metabolic process. Hence, experts suggest swapping them with healthy fibre options to enjoy good gut health.





While we recommend adding enough fibre to your everyday diet, the best practice is to consult an expert to understand your body's nutrient needs and fulfil them accordingly.





Note: The diet tips are not a part of the study.