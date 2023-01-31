Age-old herbal remedies have withstood the test of time. Today, most of us turn back to our roots in search of natural remedies for common health problems. Mulethi (also called licorice) is one such herb. Mulethi can be beneficial for stomach problems, infections like cold and cough as well as high sugar and blood pressure. But, did you know mulethi plays a pivotal role in the health of women with PCOS? In PCOS, ovaries produce high levels of androgens, the male sex hormones that are typically present in trace amounts in women. The many little cysts that develop in the ovaries have a medical term called polycystic ovarian syndrome. Androgen levels are elevated in women with PCOS, which may worsen their menstrual cycle issues.

While there are a bunch of medical treatments available to manage PCOS, nutritionist Lovneet Batra shared a homemade mulethi drink that can work wonders. To prepare this “healthy home-made PCOS drink”, boil a piece of 3-inch long mulethi bark in water and have it first thing in the morning. According to the health expert, mulethi has male hormone (androgen) balancing benefits with natural anti-androgen and anti-inflammatory properties.

In an old post, Lovneet Batra called mulethi as a winter superfood and highlighted some other health benefits of this root. Take a look:

1. Cough And Cold:

The nutritionist said that mulethi helps cure cough and cold, especially dry cough. She said that it is also great for curing asthma-related symptoms during the winter because it is a natural bronchodilator.

2. Menstrual Cramps

It is enriched with antispasmodic properties, which work as a muscle relaxant. Mulethi prevents cramps and can make you feel at ease.

3. Gut-Health

Mulethi has two active compounds glycyrrhizin and carbenoxolone that may prevent gastric and peptic ulcers as well as acidity, heartburn, relieve constipation, and stomach discomfort.

4. Stress

It will help relax your nerves and reduce stress, Lovneet Batra said.

5. Ensures Skin-Health

Mulethi reduces hyperpigmentation and can also help maintain healthy glowing skin.