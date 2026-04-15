Seeds have quietly earned their place in the “superfood” category. From chia puddings to trail mixes, they show up in everything that looks even remotely healthy. They are packed with fibre, healthy fats, minerals and antioxidants, which is why many people add them to their daily routine without a second thought. But here's something most of us overlook - how and when we consume these seeds can make a real difference. According to nutritionist Shalini Sudhakar, seeds are indeed nutrient-dense, but you may not be getting their full benefits if you are not consuming them the right way. A few small tweaks can help your body absorb these nutrients better and support your overall health more effectively.





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Here's How You Can Consume Seeds The Right Way

1. Chia Seeds

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Let's start with one of the most popular options - chia seeds. As per nutritionist Shalini Sudhakar, chia seeds work best when consumed early in the morning on an empty stomach. She explains that the soluble fibre in chia seeds helps improve digestion for the rest of the day and also supports blood sugar stability, which plays an important role in fat loss and energy balance.





Best way to consume:

Soak chia seeds in a glass of water

Let them expand to activate the soluble fibre

Consume them along with the water

This method allows the body to absorb nutrients more effectively compared to eating them dry.

2. Sunflower And Pumpkin Seeds

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Sunflower and pumpkin seeds are often eaten as anytime snacks, but timing them right can improve nutrient absorption. According to Shalini Sudhakar, these seeds are best consumed between 2 pm to 4 pm. The reason? The good fats from your lunch help in better absorption of key minerals like zinc and magnesium found in these seeds.





Best way to consume:

Lightly dry roast the seeds

Eat them directly as a snack

This simple approach helps retain their nutrients while making them easier to digest.

3. Basil Seeds

Basil seeds, also known for their cooling properties, are especially useful during warmer months. As per nutritionist Shalini Sudhakar, basil seeds should be consumed mid-morning, as this is when the body can absorb nutrients efficiently before lunch. She also highlights their hydrating and cooling effects, which can support the body in summer conditions.





Best way to consume:

Soak basil seeds in a glass of water

Allow them to swell and activate nutrients

Consume them directly

This method enhances their cooling and hydrating benefits.





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Why Timing And Preparation Make A Difference

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While seeds are packed with nutrients, simply adding them randomly to your meals may not give you the full benefit. As Shalini Sudhakar explains, timing and preparation play a key role in how well your body absorbs fibre, minerals and healthy fats. Soaking certain seeds helps activate nutrients and improve digestibility, while eating others at specific times can enhance absorption and effectiveness.





Seeds are undoubtedly powerful additions to your diet, but they work best when consumed mindfully. As nutritionist Shalini Sudhakar suggests, paying attention to the right time and method can help you get the most out of these tiny nutritional powerhouses.





So, the next time you are consuming seeds, make sure to take them at the right time!