Diabetes is a common but serious problem inflicting the entire world. While it is difficult to cure, it is fairly easy to manage the condition. A healthy lifestyle with a good diet is the best way to go about it. There are various known foods that are known to regulate blood sugar levels. And these foods include common spices that we use in everyday cooking. You'll be surprised to find out that the spices you often overlook are actually a boon for people dealing with diabetes.





Dietitian Kanupreet Arora Narang revealed some of the best spices that are always present in our pantry and are a great addition to a diabetes diet. She put up the useful post on her Instagram handle 'dtkanupreet'.

Here're 5 Common Spices For Diabetes Diet:

1. Fenugreek Seeds:

This spice is known to lower blood sugar levels. The seeds are rich in fibre which digests slowly and releases sugar gradually into the bloodstream. It is a great option to add to basic cooking recipes and an excellent way to consume fenugreek seeds on a diabetes diet is by drinking methi dana water.

According to a study published in the International Journal For Vitamin and Nutrition Research, having 10 grams of fenugreek seeds soaked in hot water may help control type-2 diabetes.





2. Cinnamon:

Cinnamon helps in increasing insulin sensitivity and regulates blood sugar levels. Cinnamon contains Cinnamaldehyde, which gives the spice all the health-benefiting properties and its aroma. Cinnamon is regarded as an anti-diabetic agent to deal with high blood sugar levels. According to studies, consumption of up to 6 grams of cinnamon every day for 40 days has been found helpful in curbing blood sugar spikes.





Dietitian Kanupreet suggests sprinkling cinnamon powder in smoothies, oatmeal and pancakes. Otherwise, you can add whole cinnamon sticks to Indian dishes like biryani and gravies.





3. Turmeric:

Turmeric is high in antioxidants and fights diseases and infections. You can add it to daily meals. A study published in 2013 suggested that curcumin present in turmeric can bring down glucose in the blood and manage other symptoms of diabetes. Drinking turmeric milk is also a great way to consume this spice.





4. Cloves:

This robust spice promotes the production of insulin. You can spice up your daily dals and sabzis by adding this pungent spice. Cloves have antiseptic, anti-inflammatory and digestive health benefits for diabetes.

5. Ginger:

Ginger aids health in many ways. It is a great spice for a diabetes diet too as it helps in blood glucose homeostasis. A study published in the Journal of Ethnic Foods states that ginger reduces fasting serum glucose levels in people with type-2 diabetes. Dietitian Kanupreet suggests adding it to your food, teas, kadha and drinks like ginger ale.





Enrich your diabetes diet with these spices while enjoying flavourful food.





