Bollywood actor Shilpa Shetty Kundra has been a fitness inspiration for many. With her power yoga and clean diet regime, the diva never fails to set health goals for us. And if you follow her on social media, you will find her sharing healthy diet tips every now and then. That's not all. She also shares glimpses of her daily diet and fitness regime through stories and posts. And then, there are her healthy recipes too. Shilpa Shetty, through her health app and YouTube channel, shares yummy recipes giving a healthy twist to each of them. And in between, she also speaks at length about the nutrients and benefits of the ingredients. One such recent post was on papaya and its benefits.





Also Read: Shilpa Shetty Kundra's Diet: What Makes This Stunner So Effortlessly Perfect

Health Benefits Of Papaya:

A storehouse of nutrients, papaya is considered a go-to food for maintaining a balanced diet.

It is loaded with fibre, protein and has low calorie-content, making it an ideal fruit for weight loss. As per USDA data, a 100gm serving of papaya pulp contains a mere 43 calories.

Besides, papaya helps promote metabolism and digestion that might further help prevents constipation and other gut-related ailments.

Papaya contains antioxidants that help flush out toxins and prevent free radical damages in body.

Adding on to its benefits, Shilpa Shetty through her Instagram page 'simplesoulfulapp' further shared how papaya can help boost our skin health. She posted an infographic post featuring 5 benefits of eating papaya and wrote alongside, "Papayas contain high levels of antioxidants vitamin A, C & E. Their sweet taste, vibrant colour, and a wide variety of health benefits they provide make them a popular fruit."

"It may also defend against the visible signs of aging, helping your skin remain smooth and youthful. Try adding this healthy and delicious fruit to your diet today," she added. Take a look at the post:





Also Read: Watch: Shilpa Shetty Reveals How She Burns Off Calories From Sweets!







Considering these benefits, we bring you 7 yummy ways to include papaya in our daily diet. Click here to know the recipes.





Eat healthy, stay fit! Or as Shilpa Shetty says, "Swasth Raho, Mast Raho!"