Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome (PCOS) is a hormonal condition in which small cysts develop in the ovaries. This occurs due to an imbalance of androgens in the body, a male sex hormone, which is produced more than usual. As per nutritionist Lovneet Batra, "Polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS) is the most common female endocrinopathy, affecting as many as 15% to 18% of women of reproductive age." It can result in symptoms such as irregular periods, weight gain, acne, and excessive hair growth. While many people rely on medication to manage this condition, there are several natural ways to control it as well. And this includes the type of diet that we follow on a regular basis. Keeping this in mind, here we bring you a list of some nourishing drinks that may help manage your PCOS symptoms. But first, let's understand its symptoms.

What Are The Symptoms Of PCOS?

Irregular periods or missed periods

Weight gain, especially around the stomach

Excessive hair growth, particularly on the face, chest, and back

Infertility

Oily skin or acne

Large ovaries or ovaries with multiple cysts

Darkening of the skin, especially in the neck and armpits

Skin tags, which are basically excess pieces of skin on the neck or armpits

Here Are 5 Drinks That Can Help Manage PCOS Symptoms:

1. Fenugreek Seeds Water

We're all aware of the remarkable benefits of fenugreek for digestion, but did you know it could also help manage PCOS? Fenugreek seeds have been shown to improve insulin resistance in the body, which is key to managing PCOS. It will also keep your ovaries healthy and maintain healthy periods. Soak some fenugreek seeds in water overnight, strain them, and drink this concoction first thing in the morning.

2. Spearmint Tea

Spearmint tea is another excellent beverage for managing PCOS symptoms. It helps decrease hirsutism levels, a condition in which women develop excessive hair growth, especially on their face or back. However, to see effective results, you must sip on this tea regularly. So, be patient in order to see your symptoms slowly go away. Click here for the recipe for spearmint tea.

3. Aloe Vera Juice

Aloe vera is commonly associated with skin health. But drinking its juice can help cure your PCOS symptoms as well. Several stories show that drinking aloe vera juice can help regulate hormone levels and improve insulin sensitivity, both of which are crucial for managing this condition. It also helps flush out toxins from the body and improve overall health. Click here for the recipe for aloe vera juice.

4. Hibiscus Tea

Hibiscus tea is linked to various health benefits, including being beneficial for treating PCOS. This tea has analgesic properties that help relax the muscles of the uterus, therefore providing relief from menstrual cramps. Additionally, sipping on this tea may also improve heart health and cholesterol levels. So, you have all the more reason to make yourself a cup now!

5. Ashwagandha

Ashwagandha is a medicinal plant that has been used in India for ages to help induce sleep and reduce stress. But did you know it could also manage PCOS symptoms? Having its tonic helps in managing blood sugar levels and lowering cortisol levels. You can have 1 teaspoon of ashwagandha tonic mixed in water right before you go to sleep to reap its benefits. Having it on a regular basis will contribute to a healthy reproductive system.





Include these drinks in your diet and manage PCOS symptoms naturally. However, it is important to consult your doctor or nutritionist before making any significant changes to your diet.