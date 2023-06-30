Polycystic Ovary Syndrome (PCOS) is a hormonal disorder experienced by women in which cysts get formed in the ovaries, caused by an over-production of hormones called androgens. PCOS may lead to infrequent or prolonged menstrual periods. Moreover, this health condition may also cause excessive hair growth on the face and body or baldness. In the long term, PCOS can contribute to health problems like diabetes, high blood pressure and heart disease. Though no cure has been discovered for treating this health condition yet, there are many ways to manage PCOS symptoms. According to Nutritionist Simrun Chopra, practising some form of exercise and making certain dietary changes are two essential steps.

Leafy vegetables are a must for those having PCOS.

The nutritionist took to Instagram to explain further. In a recent reel, she said, “If you have PCOS you probably have insulin resistance, (therefore) you should eat like a pre-diabetic. PCOS cannot be cured, (but) it can be controlled like diabetes.” The nutritionist suggests making 30 minutes of exercise part of your morning routine as it will help the body in managing glucose better. As far as diet is concerned, Simran emphasises eating vegetables and protein-rich foods. “Throughout the day, eat vegetables in each meal as the fibre will help. Always add a protein be it meat, eggs, curd or even chana-chhole,” she said.

However, it is important to note that vegetarian sources of protein also have a particular amount of carbs. Simran further stated, “Just remember vegetarian sources of protein also have some carbohydrates. Like dal is carbohydrates and some protein," She urges those having PCOS - to limit the consumption of simple carbs like naan, roti, bread, and rice to ¼ the meal. To reduce sugar consumption in a single meal, she suggested sharing one's dessert.

Post a large meal, the nutritionist advises waiting for 30 minutes before going for a slow walk for 10 minutes to keep the blood sugar in control.

In general, those suffering from PCOS are advised to limit/ avoid the consumption of milk, simple and refined carbohydrates, soy, caffeine, alcohol as well as processed foods.

