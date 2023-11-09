Delhi NCR is reeling under the impact of pollution and weather change. These factors are causing various health issues for the common people. Every Diwali, the pollution level rises sharply. In Delhi alone, the air quality index has crossed 400 in many areas. This has led to problems like cough, sore throat, eye irritation and infections among the people. Small children are being advised to stay indoors. If you are also suffering from these problems due to pollution, we have some home remedies for you that can help you get rid of them. Let's take a look at these tips without wasting any time.





Also Read: Tea Bags Vs Loose Tea Leaves: Which Wins In Flavour, Quality, And Health Benefits?

Don't Let Pollution Ruin Your Day! These 5 Home Remedies Will Make You Feel Better In No Time:

1. Herbal Tea

Many of us like to drink tea when we have a sore throat. But to get relief from throat problems caused by pollution and weather changes, you can drink herbal tea made from whole spices like ginger, basil, black pepper and cloves. You can also add these spices to your milk tea if you prefer. These spices are warm in nature and have antibacterial properties.

2. Black Pepper

Black pepper is one of the best remedies for pain and sore throat. You can chew whole black pepper, or eat it with candy or sugar candy. You can also crush black pepper, mix it with honey and consume it to get relief from these problems.





3. Salt Water Gargle

When you are exposed to pollution, infection, dust particles accumulate in your throat, making you prone to infection. This can cause problems like pain in the throat, soreness and heaviness in the chest. To get rid of this problem, you can gargle with warm water and salt two to three times a day. This will kill the bacteria trapped in the throat and nose.





4. Turmeric Milk

Turmeric milk is a common drink in Indian homes during the changing seasons. Turmeric has anti-bacterial, antiseptic and anti-allergic properties, which are very helpful in relieving problems like cold and sore throat. Drinking hot milk with a little turmeric before going to bed at night is very beneficial.

5. Mulethi

Mulethi is a root that can provide relief from sore throat when you suck a small piece of it. If you have a cough, you can also take some mulethi powder mixed with honey to get relief. Some people also like to make and drink a decoction of mulethi.





Also Read: 7 Mistakes You Should Stop Making To Get The Best Benefits Of Green Tea





So, you can try these home remedies to get relief from these problems during this increasing pollution. But if the problem is severe, consult your doctor.





Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.