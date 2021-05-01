The ongoing pandemic has been quite alarming. And we are taking every possible precaution to fight the infection. From healthy diet to regular yoga and exercise - we are leaving no stone unturned to strengthen immunity and overall nourishment. Besides Government and administration are also taking various initiatives to prevent the spread of the virus - vaccination drive being one of the major initiatives. Prime Minister Narendra Modi flagged-off the first phase of the pan-India roll out of the COVID-19 vaccination drive on January 16, 2021. Since then, there have been a lot of talks around the vaccination and how to make it yet more effective.





Celebrity nutritionist Pooja Makhija recently cleared the air and shared 3 simple tips that one should follow pre and post vaccination. She took to her Instagram handle to share a video post in this regard and wrote alongside, "To improve the efficacy of the Covid vaccine, follow these basic but must do essentials." Let's find out.

Nutritional Hack: 3 Tips For People Planning To Take Covid Vaccination

1. Proper Hydration:





All doctors agree one must be adequately hydrated pre and post vaccination. Dehydration may lead to more soreness at the sight of vaccination. So, "ensure ample intake of fluids like water, soup, vegetable juices and high-water fruits like melons," she added.

2. No Alcohol One Day Before And After:





Alcohol suppresses your immune function, as well as dehydrates you.





3. Good Night Sleep:





Have a good sleep and take ample of rest before vaccination. One bad night of sleeping can suppress your immunity by 70 percent.





"Of course, eating healthy, home-cooked, balanced meals and avoiding the processed junk ready to eat foods and completely refraining from stringent starvation diets is the most important pillar to good immune function always," she added.

Find The Complete Video Here:

Also Read: 5 Food Tips By Celeb Nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar For People Recovering From COVID-19