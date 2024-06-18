Picture this: you're all excited to start getting ready for a party, but that excitement quickly fades as you glance in the mirror and see your worst nightmare staring back at you - a fluffy and bloated face. In such a situation, we find ourselves looking for quick remedies to get rid of the puffiness. Sure, rubbing ice cubes over your face may provide temporary relief, but it's not a permanent solution. To prevent a similar situation in the future, you need to address the issue at its root. This means, being mindful of what you eat or drink right before the special event. Recently, nutritionist Simrun Chopra took to her official Instagram page to share hacks on how to prevent facial bloating before a party. Before diving into that, let's discover what causes facial bloating in the first place.

What Causes Facial Bloating?

Several factors can cause facial bloating, with the most common one being the consumption of foods high in salt. When we eat excessively salty foods, our bodies tend to retain more water, leading to swelling and puffiness in the face. Additionally, consumption of refined carbohydrates can also contribute to facial bloating. In some cases, it may also be caused by a lack of sleep or excessive alcohol consumption.

How To Get Rid Of A Puffy Face? Here Are 4 Simple Ways To Avoid A Swollen Face Before A Party:

1. Avoid salty foods

The nutritionist suggests reducing your salt intake at least a day prior to the event. Avoid bingeing on snacks such as chips, murukku, French fries, pakodas, etc. Not only are they high in salt, but they are also deep-fried, which can lead to skin-related issues. It's best to avoid them completely if you want to have a glowing face the next day.

2. Reduce carbohydrate intake

Chopra further states that one should also be mindful of their carbohydrate intake. Carbohydrates are not bad for us, but excessive consumption can cause water retention, leading to facial bloating. If you're unable to eliminate them completely for a day, consider swapping refined carbs with complex carbs. She emphasises increasing vegetable and protein intake for the day.

3. Drink plenty of water

Another tip to prevent facial bloating is to drink lots of water. By doing so, your body naturally flushes out toxins, giving you a healthy glow. The nutritionist recommends consuming at least 3 litres a day, especially on the day before the party. When you are well-hydrated, your skin won't become puffy and bloated.

4. Get enough sleep

Nutritionist Simrun Chopra also suggests getting an adequate amount of sleep - aim for a solid six to eight hours. This helps skin cells rest, reducing the risk of waking up with a puffy face. So, make sure to get in bed on time to avoid facial bloating the next day.

Now that you know these hacks, follow them before heading out to your next party and see the change for yourself.