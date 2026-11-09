Rice is a staple in many Indian households, but for those keeping an eye on their blood sugar levels, eating it often comes with concerns about glucose spikes. A nutritionist recently shared a few simple ways to include rice in your diet while managing its impact on blood sugar levels.

“How can you eat white rice without spiking blood sugar or stalling weight loss? Plain white rice has a high glycaemic index, but cooking it alongside nutrient-dense pseudograins, legumes, or grated vegetables lowers the glycaemic load, enhances satiety, and adds essential micronutrients,” she shared.

Rating such combinations, the nutritionist gave plain white rice a 5 out of 10. She shared that 50 per cent rice cooked with 50 per cent quinoa is excellent for people trying to lose weight and gave it a 10 on a 10 rating. "50 per cent rice cooked with 50 per cent moong dal is 100 on 10 for diabetes and insulin resistance,” she shared.

Rating rice with vegetable combinations, she revealed that 50 per cent rice cooked with 50 per cent green peas is great for fibre and protein intake. She gave this combination a 1000 on a 10-point rating. “Rice cooked with grated lauki (bottle gourd) is 10 on 10 for hydration and weight loss. Rice cooked with grated carrots is also 10 on 10 for anti-ageing and skin health,” she added.

Also Read: Video: Popular Makeup Artist James Charles Rates Indian Food, Compares Butter Chicken To 'Vodka Sauce'

Take a look at the video:

Sharing the video, the nutritionist wrote in the caption, “Upgrading your staple carbs with high-fibre volume ensures you enjoy rice while keeping metabolic health fully supported.”

Best way to cook rice for diabetic patients

One simple method to cook rice for diabetic patients is to cook the rice, refrigerate it, and reheat before eating. According to a study published in the National Library of Medicine, white rice cooled at 4°C for 24 hours and then reheated contained 1.65 g of resistant starch per 100 g, compared with 0.64 g in freshly cooked rice. The cooled-and-reheated rice also produced a significantly lower glycaemic response.





Also Read: 'Who Asked For This?': Internet Reacts To Viral Butter Chicken Ice Cream Recipe