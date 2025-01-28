In Indian households, ghee holds a special place in both tradition and taste. This golden liquid isn't just a cooking ingredient; it's often seen as the ultimate flavour enhancer, adding richness to dishes like dal and parathas. But beyond its role in our culinary traditions, there's an ongoing debate about its health benefits. Should ghee be the only fat you use in your kitchen? Is it the healthiest option for cooking all your meals? Let's take a look into how ghee impacts your body and whether it deserves the spotlight as your go-to cooking fat.





Photo: iStock



How Does Ghee Benefit Your Body?

Ghee offers several health benefits when consumed in moderation. Here's how it can support your well-being:

1. Boosts Digestion

Dr Ashutosh Gautam explains that ghee is among the easiest fats to digest and can help prevent constipation. It also aids in detoxifying the body naturally.

2. Strengthens Immunity

Ghee acts as a natural antimicrobial and antiviral agent, enhancing your immune system. Plus, it's loaded with fat-soluble vitamins that aid overall development.

3. Supports Heart Health

Nutritionist Rupali Datta suggests that, when consumed in small amounts, ghee is a safer option for heart health compared to refined oils, thanks to its saturated fat content.

4. Helps with Weight Loss

Rujuta Diwekar, a renowned nutritionist, says that ghee helps regulate metabolism and can assist in burning stubborn fat.

Photo: iStock

Should You Use Ghee To Cook All Your Meals?

Not at all. While ghee has plenty of benefits, relying on it as your sole cooking fat isn't ideal. Nutritionist Amita Gadre emphasises that oils like peanut oil, olive oil, and safflower oil all have unique fatty acid compositions and nutrients that ghee alone cannot provide. Ghee contains saturated fats (SFA), but other oils offer monounsaturated (MUFA) and polyunsaturated (PUFA) fats, essential for a balanced diet.

Why Rotating Oils is Important

Just as you include a variety of fruits and vegetables in your diet, using different cooking oils ensures a well-rounded nutrient profile. Switching between oils monthly-for example, from peanut oil to sunflower oil - helps you access a broader range of nutrients. This practice is vital for maintaining overall health and filling nutritional gaps.





