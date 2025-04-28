Summer is officially here, and local markets are buzzing with juicy mangoes, litchis, berries, and watermelons. Wherever you turn, there is a burst of colours, making it hard not to pick up a basket. With the temperatures soaring, fruits seem like the perfect choice. They are light, refreshing, and naturally sweet. No wonder, when you are hot, hungry, or slightly dehydrated, fruits feel like the smartest option. But is having fruit for breakfast really the best thing to do? Many people believe that starting the day with a bowl of fruits is a healthy breakfast option, but is that truly the case? Let us find out what experts think about fruits for breakfast and your health.





Should You Eat Fruits For Breakfast?

Not really. Drawing from Ayurveda diet tips, yoga instructor Manisha Yadav explains that it is not only about what you eat, but also when you eat it. Anything that helps your Jatharagni, or digestive fire, is considered good food. To explain further, between 6:00 am and 10:00 am is known as Kapha Kaal, where the body tends to be cold and heavy. This is the phase when your digestion is still warming up. Eating cold foods like fruits during this time can weaken the digestive fire, which may disrupt digestion. You could experience bloating, sudden sugar spikes, energy crashes, or even fatigue. What happens next? You may end up feeling hungry soon after.

What Is The Best Time To Eat Fruits Then?

According to Yadav, the best time to enjoy fruits is between 11:00 am and 4:00 pm. Adding to this, consultant nutritionist Rupali Datta explains, "Fruits are the best snacks in between meals, it is low in calories and high in minerals like sodium and potassium. It helps you battle those voracious hunger pangs."





However, it is advised to maintain a gap of at least 30 minutes between eating fruits and your main meals. For diabetic patients, experts suggest maintaining a gap of two hours after a meal and one hour before a meal. Another great time to have fruits is before or after a workout session. Eating fruits before a workout provides an instant energy boost and replenishes energy after exercising. Datta further says, "If you are into exercising, it is best to have a banana or a mango before or after your workout. It manages to infuse the required amount of energy and also works as an electrolyte."

What Should You Have For Breakfast Instead?

Instead, stick to warm and hearty breakfast choices that can support your digestive fire, says instructor Yadav. If you are hunting for quick breakfast recipes that are simple and tasty too, here are some delicious ideas:

1. Aloo Poha

This poha recipe is ready in just five minutes. Chop some onions and potatoes, rinse the poha well, and prepare a flavourful tempering of sautéed onions, potatoes, mustard seeds, curry leaves, and everyday spices. Mix everything and serve hot.

2. Uggani

This South Indian-style puffed rice upma is a brilliant breakfast idea. Begin by rinsing puffed rice thoroughly. Sauté onions, tomatoes, gram dal, and peanuts to create a rich base. Toss the puffed rice into the pan and finish with a fresh squeeze of lemon juice.

3. Besan Cheela

For a quick yet filling breakfast, whisk a smooth batter of besan, a bit of sooji, water, salt, chopped onions, garlic, and tomatoes. Pour onto a heated pan and cook until soft and golden. These savoury pancakes are light and perfect for a busy morning!

4. Masala Anda Bhurji

If basic scrambled eggs are too plain, give it a spicy twist with masala anda bhurji. Sauté eggs with onions, tomatoes, green chillies, and a mix of spices. Serve it with bread or chapati for a wholesome breakfast.

5. Liquid Chilli Garlic Paratha

Not a fan of kneading dough early morning? Make a quick liquid chilli garlic paratha batter! Prepare a spiced batter, pour it straight onto the pan, and spread into the shape of a paratha. A fuss-free way to enjoy parathas without the extra effort!





So go ahead and enjoy fruits for breakfast – but at the right time – to make the most out of their goodness!