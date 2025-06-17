Juicing has become an essential part of our wellness routines. Whether it's a green detox drink in the morning or a vibrant fruit concoction post-workout. It's quick, convenient and has a burst of nutrients in every sip. But while we may love the idea of adding everything into a juicer and hoping for a miracle potion to keep our problems at bay, there's so much more to juicing than just blending fruits and veggies together. As Instagram health trends evolve, it is important to question what actually benefits our body and what might just be a myth. So, before you prepare for that mixed juice, let's find out why the experts ask us to steer clear of this combination for juicing.





Why You Shouldn't Juice Fruits And Vegetables Together?

As per Ayurvedic health coach Dimple Jangda, fruits are naturally rich in sucrose and fructose, which is basically sugar. On the other hand, vegetable juices are packed with fibre, vitamins, minerals, and essential micronutrients, often with far less sugar content. When juiced together, fruits might interfere with the digestive process of vegetables, and the high sugar content can decrease the health benefits of your veggies. So, the expert suggests you eat your fruits whole to enjoy the fibre, and juice select vegetables for a more nutritional boost.

Should You Juice Green Veggies Together?

It might seem like a good idea to blend all your leafy greens like spinach, kale, and others into one super juice. But as per the expert, it is better to avoid that mix.

Why?

Because leafy greens often contain oxalates, a compound that can bind to calcium in your body. This combo can potentially lead to the formation of kidney stones over time. So, while green veggies are great for you, juicing too many oxalate-rich veggies together might do more harm than good to your body, especially if you're drinking them in large quantities.

Fruit Juice vs Vegetable Juice: Which Is Better For Weight Loss?

Now, you might think that fruit juice and vegetable juice separately might do wonders for your diet but think again. While both are good and nutritious options, only one of them is better for weight loss. Let's find out which does what:





Fruits contain a lot of natural sugars and consuming too much of some fruits may cause sudden blood sugar spikes in the blood. They are great for when you're looking to gain energy quickly, before an intense physical activity or a day full of exhausting and physically draining tasks. But when it comes to weight loss or consuming them as a part of a diet that restricts calories, fruit juices lose out to veggie juices. This is because fruits are naturally sweet and thus, high in calories. Moreover, they are acidic in nature, as compared to vegetables which have an alkalising effect on the body. Vegetable juices may help maintain the pH balance of the body, helping your body systems to function optimally. If you aren't looking to lose weight, but just generally wondering which among fruit and vegetable juices is healthier, the answer is- they're both healthy when consumed in moderation.





Both fruits and vegetables contain a variety of minerals and vitamins and should, hence, be a part of any healthy diet plan. Generally, eating whole fruits and vegetables is considered healthier than juicing them.





So now that you know what to do, go make your favourite juices and nourish your health easily, without any hassle!