Nothing brings greater joy than hearing the word 'cheat day' when you're on a strict diet. A cheat day is like a temporary break from your diet, allowing you to indulge in whatever foods you desire. Whether it's a juicy burger, a slice of pizza, a gooey brownie, or a ghee-laden paratha - there are no rules on a cheat day. The concept is based on the idea that one can 'cheat' once a week, provided they stick to their diet the rest of the week. It's also believed that cheat days can help with cravings and prevent overeating during the week. But is this really true? Are cheat days helpful when following a diet, or can they backfire and lead to negative consequences? Let's find out from nutritionist Amita Gadre.

Here's What The Nutritionist Revealed:

Amita Gadre took to her official Instagram handle to share the truth about cheat days. According to her, there is no such thing as a cheat day. She says, "Just like you wouldn't take shortcuts in your work, studies, or at a wedding, the same applies to your health!" Instead, she suggests focusing on everyday mindful eating, which includes increasing your awareness of food and practising portion control. Mindful eating allows you to eat within limits, thus preventing overeating. So, while cheat days may seem like a tempting option, and may even work for some, Amita suggests avoiding them.

Watch the complete video below:

How Can You Create A Mindful Eating Environment?

Now that you know the importance of practising mindful eating, you may be wondering how to follow it. Well, it's not as difficult as it seems. The first step is to declutter and organise your kitchen pantry, storing only healthy foods like fruits, veggies, and whole grains. Additionally, you should practice calmness with sensory elements. You can achieve this by incorporating natural elements in your eating space. Studies suggest that using heavier cutlery can also help you feel full faster. Don't forget, you can create a mindful eating environment only when you eat slowly and savour your food. Focus on the present moment, and ensure you chew your food well.

Having cheat days may be beneficial for some, but not for others. If you're struggling to lose weight, consider practising mindful eating instead.