Dieting is indeed an ordeal for people who love their food. It takes immense willpower to resist eating our favourite drool-worthy treats and focus on the healthy ones instead, even if they might be good for us and could actually taste delicious too. But today is the day when you have a clean chit to go ahead and eat what your heart truly desires! International No Diet Day is being celebrated on the 6th of May, and it is indeed a day to rejoice for food lovers across the world. So, for today, blow away your worries and restrictions around food and enjoy that indulgent dish you have been craving.

International No Diet Day: Significance And Theme

The idea of celebrating a no-diet day was born in the year 1992. British feminist Mary Evans Young knew of so many people embarking on fad diets just to fit into unrealistic body standards. Sadly, many of the eating disorders also stem from this. Evans Young had gone through anorexia herself and wanted to promote the idea of having a healthy body image without resorting to extreme diets. She started the organisation 'Diet Breakers' and created the first International No Diet Day that soon became a movement in itself.

Thus, the International No Diet day has a three-fold goal:

To educate people about the responsible way to diet, without resorting to extreme measures To celebrate diversity of different body shapes and sizes To have everyone take a one-day break from their diet

Even the most stringent of diet regimes incorporate a well-deserved break!

5 Indulgent Recipes To Celebrate International No Diet Day

Eat what you love and enjoy every bite of it - that should be the motto of International No Diet Day. We have curated a delicious list of indulgent recipes that you can make at home to celebrate the day. The idea is to simply let go of all your dietary restrictions just for one day and relish the goodness of some scrumptious treats. These recipes are just few of the many indulgent treats out there. Get adventurous and indulge your inner gourmand!

Loaded Mexican-style nachos with the goodness of zingy and spicy chicken, what's there not to love about this amazing recipe?

Burgers are one of the classic fast-food items which can never go out of style. This juicy burger has a lip-smacking Keema patty that makes for a gourmet feast.

Oozing with cheese on the inside and crunchy on the outside, this mozzarella sticks recipe is a treat you just can't say no to.





Mozzarella sticks make for an addictive snack.

Slices of pepperoni with fresh marinara and oodles of mozzarella - need we say more or are you tempted already?

The Italian favourite gets 'desi-fied' with the addition of cottage cheese or paneer in it. Try this wonderful dish and treat yourself.

Happy International No Diet Day!