Our diet plays a key role in our physical and mental health. There is plenty of research that has established a gut-brain connection, meaning what we eat can impact our minds. Some foods are loaded with healthy nutrients and can benefit our brain health. According to Medical News Today, some of these healthy foods include oily fish, dark chocolate, berries, nuts, seeds, whole grains, eggs, etc. While eating these foods can be good for the brain, there are certain foods and drinks that scientific research shows can mess with your concentration and focus.

Here Are 5 Foods You Should Avoid That Can Negative Impact Your Concentration Levels:

1. Pastries, Cakes And White Bread

While you might enjoy indulging in pastries, muffins, cakes, toasted white bread etc, higher glycemic index foods can have a detrimental impact on overall brain function, according to Great Lakes Functional Neurology. "It causes a spike in blood sugar (which can be good for immediate functioning), but it inevitably leads to a blood sugar crash that can leave the brain starved for more energy than before, and make you feel foggy, fatigued, and forgetful."

2. Foods High In Salt

Too much salt can cause cognitive deficits, according to a study published in the journal Nature Neuroscience. Endothelial cells inside the cerebral blood vessels are responsible for regulating the vascular tone of the brain. The researchers found that a high dietary intake of salt has been associated with dysfunction of these cells. Excessive salt intake can cause inflammation in the brain, which can interfere with short-term memory and concentration.

3. Soda And Sugary Drinks

Most people love sipping on fizzy and sugary beverages, feeling refreshed after drinking a glass or two. However, excessive sugar intake can rapidly increase blood sugar which would follow with a crash, that can make it difficult to maintain focused concentration. According to Psychology Today, consumption of sugar-sweetened beverages is linked to a higher risk of metabolic dysfunction, stroke, dementia and depression.

Also Read: Struggling With Inflammation? Try These 3-Nutritionist Approved Tips For Happy Gut

4. Coffee

While drinking some coffee can make you more alert, drinking too much coffee can make you feel jittery or anxious. For some people, even a little consumption of coffee can trigger anxiety. Mayo Clinic explains, "If you're susceptible to the effects of caffeine, even small amounts may prompt unwanted effects, such as restlessness and sleep problems."

5. Energy Drinks

Many people may resort to chugging energy drinks to drive sleep away and "get more focus." However, this impact may only be temporary and worsen your brain health and concentration in the long run. Energy drinks often contain high levels of caffeine, which can increase urine production and lead to dehydration. According to Healthline, mild dehydration (fluid loss of 1-3 per cent) can impair energy levels, impair mood, and lead to major reductions in memory and brain performance.

Also Read: Gut Feeling Off This Monsoon? This Humble Moong Water Recipe Is Your Answer





If you consume these foods, ensure you do so in limited quantities and eat an overall well-balanced and nutritious diet.





Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.