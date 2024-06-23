PCOS or Polycystic ovary syndrome is a very common hormone problem for women of childbearing age. PCOS can cause missed or irregular menstrual periods, excess hair growth, acne, infertility, and weight gain. According to Johns Hopkins Medicine, insulin resistance affects 50 percent to 75 percent of people with PCOS. Insulin works like a key that opens cells and lets glucose in, which is a fuel for energy for our cells. In the case of insulin resistance, the insulin does not convey glucose into the cells properly. This raises the amount of glucose in the bloodstream (blood sugar), raising the risk of diabetes.





According to a recent Instagram post by Aathira Sethumadhavan, Chef and Certified Nutritionist, if you have been diagnosed with insulin resistance or PCOS, you want to prioritise "What food should I eat instead of what pill can I take." Switching to a healthy diet and consistently exercising empowers you to take charge on our overall health and help in managing and preventing PCOS and insulin resistance, according to the expert.

Inside A Good Diet For PCOS And Insulin Resistance

A good diet is one where you eat a good balance of:

Fruits

Non-starchy vegetables

Lean protein

Low-fat dairy

A good diet is one where you limit the consumption of:





Ultra-processed foods

Red meat

Refined sugar

Refined carbs

Saturated fat

The nutritionist adds that the most important factor is that this (balanced) diet is the one you can sustain in the long run. "This means that you should not resort to quick fixes or fad diets where you eliminate something entirely," she says.

BONUS: Healthy And Tasty 'PCOS Girl Dinner' Kebabs

Along with explaining the basics of a good diet, the nutritionist has also shared a delicious and healthy "ultimate PCOS girl dinner" recipe -- Chickpea Walnut Kebab with Yogurt Sauce. Chickpeas and Greek yogurt for some protein, veggies for fibre, walnuts and olive oil for unsaturated fats and some dates for that sugar craving. Here is how to make it:





1. Mash the cooked chickpeas and grind together all the remaining ingredients for the kebab mixture.

2. Mix well and form small kebabs. Pan-fry these in olive oil.

3. Mix all ingredients for the yoghurt sauce.

4. Assemble the kebabs over the yogurt, top with veggies, seed trail mix, chilli flakes, and olive oil and enjoy!

Check out the full recipe video here:







Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.