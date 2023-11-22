Let's put it straight - intermittent fasting is not a fad diet. It is simply about eating healthily and nutritiously within a restricted period of time. However, according to several experts, following intermittent fasting for an extended period may have some negative effects on your overall health. Nutritionist Rashi Choudhury recently highlighted a few essential factors that one must consider before adapting to an intermittent fasting regime. She took to Instagram to share, "We can't negate the positive effects of a bacterium called 'akkermensia' that multiplies when we fast, but let's not overdo this, especially if you're a woman." Let's find out why.

Here Are 3 Important Facts About Intermittent Fasting You Must Know:

1. Intermittent Fasting may increase blood sugar levels in your body:

According to Rashi Choudhury, and a study, fasting for around three weeks has elevated glucose levels in several women.

What is the solution?

The best way to prevent this situation is by breaking it up on weekends. One must follow IF for a maximum of three to four days a week, and for the rest of the days, try to have your dinner early, suggests the expert.

2. Intermittent Fasting may disrupt the hormonal balance in your body:

A study reveals that restricting calories in women may affect the (hypothalamic-pituitary-thyroid) axis. When your hypothalamus, pituitary, and thyroid glands are unable to communicate with the ovaries, symptoms like irregular periods and infertility may appear, states Rashi Choudhury.

What is the solution?

You should find ways to eat enough during your feeding period and avoid 20 hours of fasting.

3. Intermittent Fasting may increase stress levels:

The expert states that Intermittent Fasting can increase cortisol in women by 50 percent. This may worsen your stress level and lead to various other mental health problems.

What is the solution?

As mentioned earlier, one must do IF for a short period of time and opt for early dinners for the rest of the days. "Have small snacks like bone broth or some almond yogurt, etc., two hours before bedtime," she states.

Now, if you still plan to continue Intermittent Fasting, following all the above advice, then here is a complete plan for your reference. Eat healthily and stay fit!