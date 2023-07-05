When trying to lose weight, deciding what type of food to eat for each meal becomes quite challenging, especially for dinner. Being the last meal of the day, most of us wish to indulge in something flavourful and delicious. However, it's also important to be mindful of your portion sizes and the nutrient quotient of the food, as dinner should also be the lightest meal of the day. Health experts recommend eating less as the day progresses, as our metabolism slows, which can lead to weight gain. So, how do we strike a balance between health and taste? Now, this does not mean that you have to deprive yourself of indulging in your favourite dishes. But what you can do to make them healthier is tweak the ingredients so that you can enjoy them guilt-free. Today, we bring you a chicken masala recipe that is made using zero oil and is perfect for a wholesome dinner meal.

Is Chicken Masala Healthy?

Chicken masala is a popular North Indian dish. While chicken in itself is an excellent source of protein, when cooked in gravies, the addition of oil or butter can decrease its nutrient value. So, if you want to enjoy its healthier version, you must keep certain things in mind. Always be mindful of your portion size and eliminate any fattening ingredients in the recipe. For instance, we're not using any oil in this recipe. You can also opt to bake or grill the chicken instead of frying it, which makes it even healthier.

How To Make Chicken Masala More Flavourful?

If you're worried about losing out on all that rich flavour that fattening agents provide to a recipe, there are a number of things you can consider. Make sure to marinate the chicken well - in this case, with lemon juice and onions. Do not rush into this process if you want it to turn out flavourful. Also, try to use fresh masalas and allow enough time for the chicken to simmer while cooking. This helps in incorporating all the flavours together.

How To Make No-Oil Chicken Masala | Healthy Chicken Masala Recipe

To make this dish, we first need to marinate the chicken with lemon juice and onions. Let it rest for at least one hour. Once done, mix some masalas into the yoghurt and pour over the chicken. Now take a non-stick pan and start cooking the chicken until it leaves a thick masala coating on the pieces. Taste for salt and garnish with fresh coriander leaves. You can relish this dish along with some roti, naan, or rice. And don't forget to pair it with some pickled onions and chutney. Click here for the complete recipe for no-oil chicken masala.





Try out this delicious recipe at home and let us know how you liked its taste in the comments section below. Meanwhile, if you're on the hunt for more such no-oil recipes, click here.