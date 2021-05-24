With more and more people getting health conscious, detox drinks are making their way into our lives. Dieting or not, many of us prefer giving a healthy start to the day with a glass of detox water or herbal tea (also called kadha). It helps flush out the toxins and regulate metabolism to keep up an overall balance. Especially amidst the current scenario when immunity has a major role to play, these traditional concoctions are back in vogue. Let's start with what a detox drink is. It is basically water, mixed with several herbs and kitchen spices which are loaded with health benefiting properties and have been a part of Ayurveda for centuries. Today, you will find various detox drink options all over the internet that promise weight loss, diabetes management and more. While the benefits are undeniable, we also need to remember that every human body works differently; hence, consulting an expert before taking up any such lifestyle change is always deemed a great practice.





We bring you one such expert-recommended drink option that is touted as beneficial for your health. Celebrity nutritionist Nmami Agarwal took to her Instagram handle to share a quick drink recipe video, which according to her, may help aid digestion and manage diabetes. She further stated that this drink is also beneficial for the ones suffering from PCOD. All you need to prepare this drink are - cinnamon sticks, star anise, methi seeds (fenugreek) and saunf (fennel seeds).

"This concoction helps in Digestion, PCOD & Diabetes. All you have to do is boil all the ingredients, sieve and will be ready. You can have it any time of the day," she wrote alongside the video post.





Take a look at the complete video post:





Also Read: Nutritionist Nmami Agarwal Shares 5 Reasons To Add Grapes To Your Diet











For other such detox drink options, click here. We suggest, consult an expert before making any decision; and always remember moderation is the key.