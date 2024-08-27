If you have basic knowledge about diet and nutrition, you would be aware that sugary beverages do not scream healthy. Whether packaged fruit juice or soft drinks, it is best to consume such beverages in moderation. While most of us may already know that sugary drinks are not the best for our bodies, we often neglect the health aspect and may drink these sugar-loaded delicious drinks frequently. Well, in a recent Instagram reel, Namita Chandra Piparaiya, a Yoga and Ayurveda lifestyle specialist, has simplified what happens to our body when we consume sugary drinks by explaining with a skit.





In the video, the wellness expert plays the role of a human and her stomach, gut lining, liver as well as fructose. Then she enacts what happens to each organ after fructose enters the body via sugary drinks as well as through fruits. The expert adds in the comments that the point of this skit is not to demonise sweet beverages, but to counter the narrative that 'fruits are bad'.

Watch the video here:







Sugary beverages often contain high levels of fructose (HFCS), the expert shares in the caption. Since they are usually without any fibre, they are rapidly absorbed and can be easily overconsumed as they're not satiating. "This lack of fibre and wholeness as well as the susceptibility to exceeding calorie intake is what makes them harmful."

Also Read: 4 Incredible Health Benefits Of Consuming Black Pepper During The Monsoon





Fruits on the other hand come with fiber, nutrients and antioxidants which makes them a valuable addition to our diet. "They're also very filling that's why you will typically not overeat them (except super sweet fruits like mangoes etc)," the expert adds.





"End of the day, the best diets are the ones personalized to your unique needs, preferences and goals," the expert signs off.





Health-conscious viewers were delighted to find this simplified explainer:





"Thank you so much for your content, I learn a lot about my organs from your page," one wrote. Another added, "Your videos are best tutorials for stubborn people like me who eat sugar like crazy... I would help my poor liver for sure."

Also Read: Can Diabetics Drink Coconut Water? Expert Weighs In





One Instagram user confessed, "I was having some emotional issues and as a habit, I chose emotional eating as my escape route. But now...I have to stop. This video serves as a motivation for me. Thank you." Another wrote, "This is hilarious plus the best way to make us understand!! I finally got it."





Remember to consume sugary beverages in moderation for healthy liver and gut health.





Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.