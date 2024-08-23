Diabetes is one of the most common problems faced by people across the globe. In fact, according to consultant nutritionist Rupali Datta, we Indians face a major threat of Type 2 diabetes because of ethnicity and genetic predisposition. Hence, she and experts from across the globe recommend people maintain a healthy lifestyle and food habits to keep their sugar levels in check. But let's agree, choosing the right foods every time, even the ones which are touted as the healthiest, can be tricky if you have to keep a check on your blood sugar levels. With diabetes, even foods that seem harmless can impact your blood sugar levels. Take coconut water, for example, a naturally refreshing drink that is often praised for its health benefits. But is it safe for people with diabetes to consume? Can you make it a part of your routine to manage your blood sugar levels? Let's dive in to see what the expert has to say.





Also Read: Did You Know? Coconut Meat Or 'Nariyal Ki Malai' Is Great For Your Health; Here Are Some Facts

Can Diabetics Consume Coconut Water?

As per nutritionist Amita Gadre, diabetics can consume coconut water but only with the correct dietary choices. For the unversed, 200 ml of coconut water has 40-50 calories and 10 grams of carbs. One cup of tea/coffee with milk is 40-60 calories with a similar amount of carbs to coconut water. However, the number of calories and carbs depends upon the type of ingredients that you use.

Diabetics can consume coconut water but since it's just packed with carbohydrates, make sure to pair it with a good source of protein or fat-rich food. Some popular and easy options could be peanuts, almonds or roasted chana. So, if you have diabetes, you shouldn't restrain yourself from drinking coconut water but follow it up with these foods to prevent sudden spikes in your blood sugar.

Watch the full video below:

Health Benefits Of Coconut Water

Now that you know diabetics or prediabetics can consume coconut water, let's dive in to learn some health benefits that this natural elixir provides.

1. Helps To Lose Weight

Yes, you read that right! Coconut water is perfect for people trying to lose weight. Why, you ask? Because it is low in calories and light on the stomach! Plus, coconut water also contains bioactive enzymes that help in digestion and boost fat metabolism. So, drinking coconut water at least 3-4 times a day can help you lose those extra kilos.

2. Natural Sports Drinks

Coconut water from immature fruit is perfect for restoring electrolyte balance during and after sports activities. This drink is packed with an excess amount of potassium which makes it better than market-bought energy beverages.

3. Supports Digestion

Since coconut water is packed with bioactive compounds and high amounts of fibre, it can help support healthy digestion and reduce the chances of acid reflux. When you feel bloated or have acid reflux, drink one glass of coconut water to reduce the burning sensation.

Photo Credit: iStock

4. Hydrate

Hydration is important to keep our bodies functioning. Coconut water is not just refreshing but also has a slightly sweet and nutty flavour that will leave you asking for more. Plus, as mentioned above, coconut water has an electrolyte composition that keeps the body hydrated.

5. Cure Hangover

Because it has a high amount of electrolyte composition, coconut water should be kept handy if you have had a night of letting loose. It boosts hydration levels in our body and prevents nausea and headaches. Plus, the antioxidants present in coconut water help tackle oxidative stress caused by too much alcohol.





Also Read: How Sipping Coconut Water Can Boost Your Weight Loss Efforts





So, if you have diabetes, include coconut water in your diet but only with proper caution.