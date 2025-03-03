Imagine waking up to a world where beans, lentils, and chickpeas have disappeared. No hummus, no dal, no chilli. Pulses - like lentils, beans, chickpeas, and peas - are nutritional powerhouses packed with essential nutrients, plant-based protein, and dietary fibre. They support heart health, aid digestion, regulate blood sugar levels, and contribute to sustainable farming. Their role in global nutrition is immense, and without them, things would get chaotic. Here is how their absence would shake up human health, diets, and the environment.





Here Are 7 Things That Will Happen If You Don't Eat Pulses:

1. No Pulses, No Protein: Muscle Loss and Weakness

Pulses are the silent heroes of plant-based protein. Without them, vegetarians and vegans would be scrambling for alternatives. Pulses are among the most accessible and affordable sources of plant-based protein, especially for those on a budget. Even meat-eaters would miss out on a cost-effective, heart-healthy protein that helps lower the risk of cardiovascular diseases and cancer. Take pulses away, and you have a full-blown protein shortage leading to muscle loss and weakness.

2. No Pulses, No Fiber: Poor Digestion and Gut Problems

Whole pulses are fibre-rich and essential for gut health. Without them, digestive systems would struggle. Pulses keep gut microbes happy, supporting immunity and digestion. A drop in fibre intake would mean more constipation, bloating, and gut-related issues. It could also increase the risk of colorectal cancer, type 2 diabetes, and cardiovascular diseases. Simply put, pulses keep everything moving - literally.

Photo: Pexels

3. No Pulses, No Nutrients: Iron Deficiency and Weakened Immunity

Pulses are like straight-A students when it comes to nutrition. They are packed with iron, folate, magnesium, potassium, and zinc. Iron and folate prevent anaemia and support growth, while magnesium and potassium keep the heart in check. Zinc plays a crucial role in immunity and development. Without pulses, people would struggle to get these essential nutrients, leading to widespread deficiencies, weakened immunity, and increased health complications.





4. No Pulses, More Environmental Damage

Pulses are not just good for humans-they are great for the environment. Their nitrogen-fixing ability enriches the soil, making farming more sustainable. They also require less water to grow compared to other crops. Without pulses, farmers would have to rely on resource-heavy crops and animal farming, putting more pressure on water and land use. This means a less sustainable future for food production and increased environmental damage.

5. No Pulses, More Junk Food: Unhealthy Eating Habits

Think about all the snacks made from pulses-sprout salad, roasted chana, cheela and dhokla. These are nutritious, high-protein options. Without pulses, people would turn to snacks like popcorn, potato chips, and makhanas-tasty, sure, but not exactly great for health. A pulse-free world would mean fewer healthy snack choices and a rise in carb-heavy, processed foods, leading to poor nutrition

6. No Pulses, Higher Blood Sugar: Increased Diabetes Risk

Pulses have a low glycemic index (GI), making them a key food for stabilising blood sugar levels. Without them, people with diabetes - or those at risk - would lose a natural way to regulate blood sugar. Diets would shift towards high-GI foods like refined grains, increasing the risk of metabolic disorders, weight gain, and diabetes.

Photo: iStock

7. No Pulses, More Empty Calories: Weight Gain and Fatigue

Pulses provide a balance of protein, fibre, and complex carbohydrates, keeping energy levels stable. Without them, people would rely on refined carbs like white rice or bread, leading to increased calorie intake without proper nutrition. This could result in weight gain, sluggishness, and a rise in obesity-related illnesses.





The Bottom Line

A world without pulses would be nutritionally poorer and far less exciting on the plate. Protein, fibre, and essential nutrients would be harder to obtain, leading to more digestive disorders, anaemia, and chronic diseases. Pulses are tiny but mighty, and they deserve a spot on every plate. So, here is to pulses - the small but powerful nutritional wonders that keep us healthy and satisfied!