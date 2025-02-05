Having a sharp memory can make a huge difference in daily life. It helps you remember important details, stay focused, and feel more confident in social settings. While some people naturally have a good memory, others struggle to retain information. If you're in the latter group, you've probably been told to eat almonds or walnuts at some point. Remember when your mum handed you a handful before an exam? Both nuts support brain health, but one has a slight edge over the other. Dietitian Sejal Ahuja breaks it down.

Walnuts vs Almonds: Which Is Better For Memory?

According to Sejal, both almonds and walnuts can help improve memory. However, walnuts are more effective as they contain twice the amount of omega-3 fatty acids compared to almonds. She explains that omega-3s are crucial for brain function, helping with memory, cognition, and concentration. So, if you often forget things, adding walnuts to your diet might be a good idea.

How Many Walnuts Should You Eat Per Day?

Prachi Jain, Chief Clinical Nutritionist and HOD (Nutrition & Dietetics) at CK Birla Hospital, Gurugram, suggests starting with 2-4 walnuts daily. While you can eat them anytime, she recommends having them in the morning, preferably soaked, for better absorption.

Other Foods That Can Boost Memory

Walnuts aren't the only food that supports brain health. Green leafy vegetables, peanuts, turmeric, berries, eggs, broccoli, and dark chocolate are all packed with nutrients that help keep brain cells healthy. Adding these to your diet can further support memory and cognitive function.

Foods That Can Harm Memory And Brain Health

Nutritionist Pooja Makhija warns that foods high in trans fats, sugar, artificial sweeteners, and refined carbohydrates can negatively impact brain health. Eating too many of these can increase the risk of cognitive decline, stroke, and memory issues. Common culprits include crisps, instant noodles, and fizzy drinks. Cutting down on these can help protect your brain in the long run.

Now that you know walnuts are great for memory, will you be adding them to your diet?