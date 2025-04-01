We all have those days when we do not feel quite ourselves. Fatigue, tiredness, and irritability often take over, leaving us struggling to pinpoint the source of this unrest. While many blame a lack of sleep or an overbooked schedule, experts say diet could be the real culprit. The right food, consumed at the right time, supports overall well-being. Similarly, something as simple as a glass of water could improve your mood. Believe it or not, hydration is closely linked to emotional well-being. Dr Michael Greger shared insights about this connection on Instagram.

How Does Drinking Water Help Elevate Your Mood?

The importance of hydration needs no introduction. It helps flush out toxins, reduces oxidative stress, and supports metabolism and other essential functions. It also promotes blood circulation and oxygen flow throughout the body, which directly affects brain health and mood regulation. According to Dr Greger, the brain is composed of 75 percent water.





"So, when we get dehydrated, our brain can actually shrink. Even mild dehydration has been shown to change our brain function," he explains. This can lead to increased sleepiness, fatigue, low energy levels, and reduced alertness.

What's The Connection Between Dehydration And Mood?

Water plays a key role in promoting oxygen and blood circulation, including in the brain. When the body lacks adequate hydration, the brain struggles to send and receive signals, negatively impacting mental health. A study published in the journal PLoS One found that increased water intake has positive effects on sleep-wake patterns, while reduced water intake can have harmful effects. Severe dehydration can lower the production of serotonin and dopamine, hormones that influence mood, leading to irritability and cognitive decline.

Here Are 4 Signs of Dehydration That Can Affect Mood

Many people do not realise they are dehydrated until symptoms start affecting their daily routine. Some of the most common signs of dehydration linked to mood changes include:

1. Increased Fatigue:

Lack of water can make you feel exhausted, even after a full night's rest.

2. Difficulty Concentrating:

Dehydration affects brain function, making it harder to focus and process information.

3. Irritability and Anxiety:

A drop in hydration levels can increase stress hormones, leading to heightened irritability and anxious feelings.

4. Headaches and Dizziness:

Dehydration can cause headaches and light-headedness, making you feel unwell. How Hydration Supports Brain Health and Cognitive Function Water is essential for proper brain function. It helps transport nutrients to brain cells, removes waste products, and regulates temperature. Proper hydration improves: 1. Memory and Cognitive Performance: Studies suggest that staying hydrated can enhance short-term memory and decision-making skills. 2. Mental Clarity and Alertness: Hydration prevents brain fog and keeps energy levels stable throughout the day. 3. Stress Management: Drinking enough water helps reduce cortisol, the primary stress hormone, keeping anxiety levels in check.



Also Read: What Is The Right Time To Drink Water? Ayurvedic Expert Explains How Much Water Should You Drink Daily? The "eight-glass water rule" has long been a widely accepted guideline in the health and fitness world. It suggests drinking eight glasses of water daily. However, there is no universal rule for hydration. Factors such as age, lifestyle, gender, health conditions, and climate all play a role in determining the right amount. Dr Greger advises, "Unless you have a condition, like heart or kidney failure, or your physician advises you to restrict your fluid intake, aim for at least five servings of water a day for optimal health." Here Are 4 Foods That Help Keep You Hydrated: Drinking water is not the only way to stay hydrated. Many foods have high water content and can help maintain hydration levels, such as:



1. Cucumber (96% water): A refreshing, hydrating snack packed with essential vitamins.



2. Watermelon (92% water): Rich in antioxidants and a great option for keeping hydration levels up.



3. Oranges (86% water): A natural source of vitamin C and hydration.



4. Spinach (91% water): A leafy green that contributes to overall hydration and provides iron.



Including these foods in your daily diet can supplement your water intake and keep you feeling refreshed. Side Effects of Overhydration | What Is Water Intoxication? Experts warn that excessive water intake can lead to water intoxication, a condition that disrupts the body's electrolyte balance and reduces sodium levels in the blood, causing hyponatremia. Symptoms of hyponatremia include nausea, headaches, confusion, frequent urination, and skin discolouration.



To maintain good health, it is essential to drink enough water without overdoing it. Staying hydrated in moderation can help boost energy levels, improve concentration, and support overall mental well-being.