When monsoon arrives, it becomes all about indulging in our favourite fried treats. But it's not just the treats but also the fruits that make rainy season one of the best seasons. Of all the fruits, it is the plum which is generally less popular than its other counterparts. It's tangy, sweet and also has velvety skin, which makes every juicy bite a delight. Aside from the taste, this fruit is packed with antioxidants, fibre, and natural sugars that can do wonders for your body, especially if you eat it regularly. So, what happens when you eat one plum every day? If you love plums and are looking for ways to eat them in monsoon, let's find out how they affect your body.





Here Are 5 Reasons For You To Eat One Plum Daily

1. Helps Keep Your Digestion Smooth

Plums are actually one of the best fruits for digestion. They are packed with dietary fibre, especially the kind that helps regulate bowel movements, as per a 2011 research paper. One medium-sized plum offers around 1 gram of fibre, most of which is soluble. This helps soften stools and prevent constipation. Plums are also packed with sorbitol, as per a research paper. As per the research, sorbitol is a natural sugar alcohol that helps draw water into the colon and makes things smooth. If you often feel bloated or sluggish during the rainy season, plums can be your go-to!

2. Supports Healthy Blood Sugar Levels

Even though they are sweet in taste, plums have a low glycaemic index, meaning they don't cause sudden blood sugar spikes, as per a research paper. This combination of fibre, antioxidants, and natural sugars makes plum a safe fruit for those with insulin sensitivity. If you eat one plum every day, especially between meals, it can help manage sugar cravings and keep blood sugar stable.

3. Good For Skin

If you want healthy and glowing skin, eating plums can come to your rescue. As per a 2023 research paper, this is because of its high vitamin C and antioxidant content. These nutrients help reduce oxidative stress, which leads to dullness and premature ageing. Plus, vitamin C also helps support collagen production, which gives you healthier skin and a plumper appearance.

4. Keeps Your Bone Strong

When it comes to fruits good for bones, plums are often overlooked. But these tiny fruits are packed with vitamin K, potassium, boron, and magnesium that can help support bone density. Sure, just one plum won't give you instant results. Regular intake of plums can make your bones stronger. This is especially for those people who have calcium-rich foods every day and yet struggle to maintain the calcium levels in the body.

5. Supports Heart Health

Plums are naturally low in sodium and high in potassium, a mineral that helps play a vital role in blood pressure regulation. If you are eating more salty foods during monsoon, eating one plum a day can help balance things out. They are packed with flavonoids, as per a 2015 research paper, that may help reduce inflammation in the body. So, eating one plum a day can have multiple health benefits in the long run.

How To Store Plums In Monsoon

Humidity during the rainy season can spoil plums quickly. Here's how you can store plums in monsoon to keep them fresh for longer.

1. Don't Wash Before Storing

Avoid washing plums before storing them. Moisture can speed up rotting. Keep them dry until you are ready to eat.

2. Ripen At Room Temperature

If you feel like the plums are still firm, let them sit out to ripen naturally. This would make them soft and juicy for consumption.

3. Use A Paper Bag With Banana

4. Refrigerate Only After Ripening

Once soft, put the plums in a breathable container in the fridge. This would increase the shelf-life of the plums.

5. Check Daily

Keep checking your batch of plums at home. If you find any one of them rotting, remove the spoiled piece from the batch so that the rest of them stay fresh for longer.