White rice, a staple in many cuisines around the world, has long been cherished for its versatility and comforting appeal. While it has received its fair share of scrutiny in recent years, it's time to rediscover the benefits that this humble grain brings to our plates. It's true that white rice is highly processed. When it is hulled and milled, it is stripped of its fibre content and loses many nutrients. And its high starch content makes it unfavourable for a weight-loss diet. But should we omit rice altogether from our diet? Nutritionist Rashi Chowdhary surprised us with her take.

In an Instagram post, the nutritionist revealed that it is a good idea to switch to white rice from wheat roti for someone who is struggling with PCOS, ENDOMETRIOSIS, IBS, Insulin Sensitivity, IBS or even SIBO. "Please switch to white rice for a while and or even forever to see the effect on your symptoms," she added in the caption.

She even shared a few suggestions about the right way to consume white rice. But before talking about it, let's see if white rice provides any benefits to us.

Is White Rice Healthy? What Are The Health Benefits Of White Rice:

First and foremost, white rice serves as a reliable source of energy. Its easily digestible carbohydrates provide a quick and efficient fuel source, making it an ideal choice for athletes and those needing an energy boost.

White rice is gentle on the stomach, making it suitable for individuals with digestive sensitivities.

Contrary to popular belief, white rice also boasts a decent nutritional profile. It contains essential nutrients such as iron, folate, and B vitamins, contributing to overall health.

White rice is naturally gluten-free, making it a safe option for those with gluten sensitivities or celiac disease.

With these benefits, consuming white rice is not a bad idea if you have PCOD, IBD and other issues mentioned earlier. But moderation is the key to enjoying the benefits of white rice. Nutritionist Rashi Chowdhary shared the following tips to follow while consuming white rice.

3 Things To Keep In Mind White Eating White Rice:

1. Have enough veggies or protein along with it so you're able to manage portion control.





2. Have white rice over brown rice or wheat roti if you have a sensitive gut. Your gut might not be able to handle the arsenic levels in brown rice.





3. Use the best fat medium for cooking like ghee coconut oil, avocado oil or mustard oil to make your rice.





With these tips, also remember to follow a balanced diet with good fibre and nutrients lost in white rice. The neutral taste of white rice allows it to complement a wide range of dishes, from stir-fries and curries to biryani and sushi. And don't forget to control the portion of white rice in your diet.





Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.