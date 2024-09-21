Do you start your day with a hot cup of tea paired with biscuits? It's time to stop this ritual. The biscuit-tea combo is a common early morning or evening treat for many people but it might be more harmful than you think. According to dietitian Manpreet Kalra, the combination of biscuits and tea can disrupt your hormones and lead to various health issues. In an Instagram post, she shared the reasons why and also revealed healthier alternatives that suit you best according to your specific condition.





Why Having Tea And Biscuits Is Harmful For Health, As Per The Expert:

The Sugar Trap

Biscuits, especially those packaged ones, are often loaded with refined sugar. Excessive sugar consumption can lead to a spike in blood sugar levels, inflammation, and hormonal imbalance. This can contribute to weight gain, insulin resistance, and other health problems.

The Effects Of Consuming Maida

Maida, a refined flour used in many biscuits, is also a culprit. It can disrupt your gut microbiome, leading to inflammation and hormonal signalling issues. Consuming excessive amounts of maida can contribute to weight gain and digestive problems.

Excessive Palm Oil

Palm oil, a common ingredient in many processed foods, including biscuits, has been linked to various health concerns. It can contribute to lipid profile imbalance, inflammation, and insulin resistance.





Healthier Alternatives To Tea And Biscuits:

Instead of reaching for a biscuit-tea combo, consider these hormone-balancing teas:

Coriander Seeds Tea: If you have hypothyroidism, coriander seeds tea can help balance your hormones.

Methi Seeds Tea: For those with diabetes, methi seeds tea can help regulate blood sugar levels.

Spearmint Tea: Spearmint tea can be beneficial for women with polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOD).

Fennel and Ajwain Tea: This combination can help alleviate constipation and improve digestion.

Curry Leaves Tea: Curry leaves tea is believed to be beneficial for hair growth and can help prevent hair fall.

By choosing healthier alternatives like the herbal teas mentioned above, you can support your hormonal balance and overall well-being.