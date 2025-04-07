Let's just agree: We all have that one kitchen cupboard that is overflowing with plastic containers. Some are self-consciously bought, some are gifted, and some are used from takeout food. From storing leftovers to prepping meals, plastic containers are a go-to for many. They are convenient, stackable and easily available. But have you ever considered what happens when you store freshly cooked rice in them? Rice is a staple in many households, mostly cooked in large batches and saved for later. This makes it easy to store it for later use. But while it might seem practical, it may not be the right choice for your health. If you are someone who regularly stores large amounts of cooked rice at home in plastic containers, this article is for you. Let's find out what happens when you store cooked rice in plastic containers.





Also Read: Is It Safe To Microwave Food In Plastic Containers - Expert Opinion

Why You Shouldn't Store Cooked Rice In A Plastic Container

While it is not uncommon to store cooked grains like rice and quinoa in a lump sum in plastic containers, this practice should be avoided in daily life.

Why?

Because, as per Ayurvedic health coach Dimple Jangda, they are prone to mold toxicity. This is due to moisture buildup inside plastic containers, and that leads to aflatoxins and mycotoxins, which can damage your kidney and liver.

Which Other Foods Should Steer Clear Of Plastic Containers

Not just rice, but some of the everyday foods shouldn't be stored in plastic containers.

1. Leafy Greens

As per the expert, when the leafy greens are cut and stored in a plastic container, they lose moisture. This moisture buildup leads to toxicity, which can be harmful to your body.

2. Cooked Lentils And Beans

While it might feel tempting to store cooked lentils and beans in your fridge for a few days, it could lead to potassium and magnesium loss. This just results in you eating empty calories.

3. Vitamin C Rich Fruits

Fruits rich in vitamin C, like oranges, bell peppers, etc,. lose vitamin C and antioxidants because of the air circulation within the plastic container. You should always avoid storing vitamin C-rich fruits in that.

Photo: iStock

What To Keep In Mind Before Storing Food In Plastic Containers?

While storing food in plastic containers isn't recommended by experts if you still happen to choose plastic containers, keep these two points in mind:

1. Never Reheat Food

Reheating or cooking food in a plastic container, even if it's marked microwave safe, should be avoided, as upon heating, plastic releases a certain kind of chemical that leaches into food. As per Bangalore-based Nutritionist Dr. Anju Sood, “It is not advisable to store hot or cooked food in a plastic container, but it is safe to store cool and dry food and it also depends upon the quality of the plastic used. There might be implications in a place where temperature variation is common. And definitely, it is not at all safe to take the substance (plastic container) and place it in the microwave as it has genetic implications, and can change the genetic makeup of the food, which could lead to some serious ailments in the future.”

2. Keep It Away From Hot Water

Just like plastic releases chemicals upon heating, hot water can also trigger the same reactions. This could affect the bottled water or food stored in a plastic container to some extent.





Also Read: 5 Signs You Should Throw Away Your Plastic Food Storage Containers





Now that you know the harmful effects of plastic on your food and health, switch to glass or steel containers for overall well-being.