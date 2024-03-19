Breakfast is perhaps the most important meal of the day. It is the first meal of the day with which you choose to break your night-long fast. The right breakfast can let you have good energy throughout the day, while a not-so-healthy breakfast can leave you with a slump. So how do we plan the right breakfast? According to a recent Instagram post by Jessie Inchauspe, French biochemist and NYT bestselling author (@glucosegoddess), your breakfast should be savoury and not sweet.





In the video, Inchauspe explains that if in the morning you have mostly starches and sugars -- a bowl of cereal and an orange juice, or some bread with jam on it, or granola with banana and honey -- that is a big glucose spike in the morning. "The problem with this is that if you have a big glucose spike in the morning, your hunger levels are going to come back up way more quickly and your energy is going be out of whack for the whole day," Inchauspe explains in the video.

She adds that with a big glucose spike at breakfast, you are hurting your mitochondria. "Your mitochondria are the little factories in your cells in charge of making energy. A big glucose spike hurts them, prevents them from making good energy for you to be able to do the stuff that you want to do."







So what should we do? The biochemist suggests to move on to a savoury breakfast. She claims in the caption, "Yes, for real, a savoury breakfast will change your life!!!" What are some healthy and savoury breakfast foods? Here are three main components suggested by Inchauspe:





1. Build it around protein (yoghurt, eggs, nuts, beans, meat, fish, protein powder...)

2. Add healthy fats (avocado, olive oil, butter, cheese)

3. Some veggies or starch if you want





If you want something sweet, the only food item Inchauspe suggests eating is a whole fruit.

Changing Your Outlook Towards Sugar

The biochemist is not against sugar per se, rather she advises how to manage and plan sugar consumption for good health. In another video, she reveals how eating sugar -- whether white table sugar or honey -- "is a pleasure decision. It's not a health decision." She explains that all sources of sugar contain "glucose and fructose molecules. They are all going to make a glucose spike when you have them. So pick the one you like, honey is not necessarily better for you than table sugar."





