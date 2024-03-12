Healthy eating can sometimes feel like a chore. Let's face it, the thought of sticking to a 'clean and green' diet can be uninspiring, making it tough to stay committed for a longer time. But fret not! Including nutritious foods in your daily diet doesn't have to feel like a punishment. In fact, it can be downright enjoyable. Here are 5 fun and easy ways to savour your healthy meals and transform them into a lifestyle you adore. Take a look at these pointers and thank us later!

Here Are 5 Fun Ways To Embrace Healthier Foods:

1. Make Acai And Salad Bowls

Acai and salad bowls are a fun way to include lots of tasty and nutritious foods into your diet. You can eat these any time of the day -- breakfast, lunch, snack time or dinner. Acai or smoothie bowls dominantly have fruits, while salad bowls have veggies and dressings. According to WebMD, salad greens are a rich source of vitamin A, vitamin K, and phytonutrients. In a 2017 study, researchers from Rush University in the US found that people who ate at least one serving of green, leafy vegetables a day had a slower rate of decline on tests of memory and thinking skills than people who never or rarely ate these vegetables. Acai bowls usually contain fruits like strawberries, blueberries, and bananas, which provide the benefits of antioxidants, vitamin C, manganese, and potassium.

2. Garnish And Plate

The way you plate your food can make a lot of difference in how you perceive it. Choose pretty dinnerware and plate the food as if eating it in a restaurant. In a 2014 study published in the journal 'Flavour', a salad was arranged in three different presentations: One simply plated (with all of the elements of the salad tossed together), another with the elements arranged to look like one of Kandinsky's paintings, and a third arrangement in which the elements were organized in a neat (but non-artistic) manner.





Before consumption, the art-inspired presentation resulted in the food being considered more artistic, more complex, and more liked by the participants, than either of the other presentations. The participants were also willing to pay more for the Kandinsky-inspired plating. After consumption, the results revealed higher tastiness ratings for the art-inspired presentation.

3. Share Pictures On Social Media

Use social media to your advantage and post about your healthy lifestyle to boost your motivation. According to the British Heart Foundation, "social support is a huge factor when it comes to making healthy changes. Facebook groups can open up a new social world where you can find like-minded people to get support from." The foundation further suggests to, "Tweet about the healthy breakfast you just ate, a new workout you've tried, or a healthy recipe you've just made. Interact with other tweeters too, congratulate them on their successes or comment on their tweets. It is a great way to build up your following which can also help keep you motivated."

4. Cooking And Trying New Recipes

A 2022 study published in the journal 'Cureus' attempted to determine if "nutrition education and hands-on cooking classes will result in improvement in eating habits and cooking skills to manage chronic disease." The researchers found that a healthy cooking intervention can increase nutrition knowledge, increase confidence in healthy food choices, and improve weight and BMI in participants.

5. Explore Healthier Options At Restaurants

If you plan to eat out, you can switch to a healthier diet by ordering healthier and not calorie-dense foods. That way, you can continue to enjoy delicious food at a restaurant that is healthy as well. This trend of eating healthy foods at restaurants is also rising. According to L.E.K. Consulting's 2018 food and beverage survey in the US, 93% of consumers want to eat healthy at least some of the time, with 63% trying to eat healthy most or all of the time.





Follow these tips and enjoy eating healthy and nutritious foods daily.