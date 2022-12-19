Winter is here and so is the time to load up on winter greens. The season brings along a range of vegetables that are fresh, crunchy and enriched with several essential nutrients. One such popular winter produce is methi (fenugreek leaves). The very word methi greens remind us of methi paratha, aloo methi, methi chicken and more. Each of these recipes is delicious and adds to the vibe of the season. That's not all. These dishes are super healthy as well, thanks to the nutritious methi greens in the recipes. According to celebrity nutritionist Nmami Agarwal, "Methi is a superfood for winter. Methi is a plant and we benefit from each part of it. Be it the leaves or seeds or twigs or roots, we use each and every part, in its dry and fresh forms."





Why Is Methi Eaten In Winter: 5 Health Benefits Of Methi Leaves:

As mentioned earlier, methi is a superfood and stores a good amount of antioxidants, vitamin A, vitamin C and more. These factors make methi a great ingredient to "manage cholesterol, lipid profile, heart health, hair health and more," adds Nmami Agarwal. Let's find out some of the major health benefits of methi leaves, in detail.

1. Promote Weight Loss:

Methi seeds and leaves are high in fibre and help promote digestion and metabolism, further aiding weight loss. The dietary fibre in methi also helps us keep full for longer, eliminating the chances of over-eating throughout the day.

2. Manage Diabetes:

The dietary fibre in methi helps slow down the digestion process. This further regulates the absorption of carbohydrates and sugar. According to health experts, it may further help us tackle insulin resistance, making it more responsive and sensitive.

3. Maintain Cholesterol:

Methi leaves are rich in antioxidants that help flush out toxins, prevent inflammation and manage cholesterol levels in the body. These factors further help manage good heart health.

4. Prevent Acid Reflux:

The high presence of dietary fibre makes methi greens great for regulating bowel movement. It may also help prevent heartburn and acid reflux.

5. Improve Skin And Hair Health:

The presence of anti-oxidant and many essential vitamins in methi greens help purify the blood. This may further help you achieve healthy skin and long and strong hair.





Eat healthy, stay fit! But always remember, moderation is the key.





Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.