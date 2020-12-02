Winter Immunity: Add Turmeric And Ginger To Green Tea To Ward Off Cold And Flu This Winter

Ginger and turmeric has been used in medical practice since ages

Highlights Green tea is deemed to have the highest number of polyphenols

Green tea helps boosting metabolism and overall gut-health

Green tea for immunity: Adding turmeric and ginger makes it healthier

Green tea has long been known for its countless number of health benefits. A popular beverage across the world, green tea is deemed to have the highest number of polyphenols that act as a good antioxidant for the body. From flushing out toxins to preventing inflammation and free radical damages, green tea does wonders for overall mind and body. Health experts across the globe further suggest this low-calorie drink to be great for weight loss, diabetes management, preventing heart-related risks and more. Did you know that a hot cup of green tea may also contribute to strengthening our immune-health?!





A flavonoid-rich super drink, green tea helps boosting metabolism and overall gut-health. These factors further lead to a strong immune-system. For the unversed, several studies found that good bacteria lining in our gut is responsible for our immune health. Thus, keeping a healthy digestive system is of utmost importance to reduce several bacterial and viral infections.





As per Deepti Tiwari, consultant dietetics at CK Birla Hospital, "Green tea contains polyphenols that has a positive effect on our immune system. It also acts upon the number of regulatory t-cells, which also helps improve our immune function. It is also a good source of anti-microbial properties that prevents the growth of bacteria and virus."

"One can brew different concoctions by adding different herbs and spices with green tea to ward off cold and flu and other diseases," she added.





Keeping this in mind, we bring you a healthy concoction that includes the goodness of turmeric and ginger, along with green tea, that may help you keep warm during the winter season.





Turmeric For Immunity | Health Benefits Of Turmeric (Haldi):

Turmeric has been a part of traditional medicine since ages. It is a storehouse of an active compound called curcumin that help boost immunity, ward off cold and flu and prevent from various viral infections.





Also Read: Turmeric Water: 5 Benefits Of This Desi Detox Water And How To Make It





Turmeric is loaded with anti-inflammatory and anti-bacterial properties





Ginger For Immunity | Health Benefits Of Ginger (Adrak):

Ginger is loaded with antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties that help prevent the body from free radical damages. Hence, experts suggest inclusion of ginger in your chai to boost immunity and overall health.





Also Read: Ginger Bug Recipe: Make Ginger Bug At Home With These 3 Ingredients





Ginger has been a part of traditional medical practice since centuries





How To Make Turmeric-Ginger Green Tea For Immunity:

Ingredients:

1 teaspoon green tea





Half-inch ginger, grated or 1 teaspoon dry ginger powder (saunth)





Half-inch raw turmeric, grated or 1 pinch turmeric powder





1 cup water





Method:

Step 1. Boil water with grated ginger and turmeric. If you plan to use both the ingredients in powdered form, then avoid adding them in this step.





Step 2. After giving the water a good boil for at least 2 minutes, switch off the flame and add green tea to it. Add the powdered turmeric and ginger and close the lid. Let the ingredients infuse for at least 5 minutes.





Step 3. Strain the green tea in a mug and take a sip. You may also add some honey and lemon if you want.





Promoted

Try this Turmeric-Ginger Green Tea for immunity and let us know how you liked it in the comment section below. Happy winters!













