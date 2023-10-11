Digestion is the buzzword in the world of health and fitness, and by now, we all understand its vital importance. A well-functioning digestive system not only keeps your body running smoothly but also ensures you stay active throughout the day. This is why health experts emphasize the importance of carefully curating a healthy food chart that promotes digestion and smooth bowel movements. The good news is that you don't have to search far and wide for foods that promote good gut health. Fortunately, our kitchens are equipped with various ingredients that spell goodness. From common spices to the vegetables we consume, each ingredient offers essential nutrients that work wonders in alleviating many health issues. One such remarkable ingredient is ginger - a go-to natural remedy for many. In this article, we will introduce you to a DIY hydration drink that can seamlessly become a part of your healthy food chart: the soul-soothing ginger-menthol water.

Why Ginger-Menthol Water Is Good for Digestion?

According to nutritionist Nmami Agarwal, this detox water, infused with "magic ingredients," plays a significant role in enhancing digestion. Let's delve deeper:

How Does Ginger Help Promote Digestion?

Nmami Agarwal, in one of her posts on the Nmami Life Instagram handle, mentions, "Ginger has long been used as a treatment for nausea, indigestion, and colds." Ginger contains gingerol, a compound known to possess "analgesic, sedative, antipyretic, and antibacterial benefits," as she points out.

According to the book "Healing Foods" by DK Publishing House, ginger also contains another component called zingerone, which acts as an antioxidant, flushing out toxins and promoting metabolism and other bodily functions.

How Does Mint Contribute to Better Digestion?

Mint contains menthol, a volatile oil renowned for its digestive benefits. Nmami Agarwal further explains that this herb also houses antioxidants and anti-inflammatory properties that help reduce oxidative stress, which can lead to bloating, stomach irritation, and other discomforts. Additionally, menthol provides you with fresh breath and instant relief from nasal congestion.

Also Read: Boost Your Digestive Health With These 6 Nutrient-Rich Foods

Photo Credit: iStock

Ginger Menthol Water: How To Add Ginger-Menthol Water To Your Diet:

Ginger Menthol Water is a highly versatile drink that you can enjoy at any time of the day. You can kickstart your morning with it, treating it as a detox tea to eliminate toxins and rev up your metabolism. Alternatively, consider sipping it post-meal to prevent gas formation, acidity, and related discomforts. However, always remember that excess of anything can be detrimental to your health. Therefore, we recommend consulting an expert to determine the appropriate dosage for you to reap the full benefits.

How to Make Ginger Menthol Water for Better Digestion:

The preparation is quite straightforward! You can either boil a spoonful of ginger and two sprigs of mint in water, strain, and enjoy it as a tea. Alternatively, you can infuse these ingredients in a bottle of water and sip it throughout the day. Be sure to clean the ingredients thoroughly before use to prevent any food contamination.

So, what are you waiting for? Incorporate this ginger-menthol drink into your healthy food chart and experience improved digestion. Eat well, stay fit!





Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.