Healthy eating and healthy living go hand-in-hand; therefore, most of us like to keep a check on what we consume on a daily basis. If you look around, you will find people watching calorie intake to check their weight. We also find people adding several healthy foods and drinks to their diet for strong immunity and gut-health. But have you ever kept the kidney health in mind while planning your diet? Most of us don't! Kidney is one of the most important organs that help aid our overall health. A healthy kidney helps maintain proper balance of fluids in the body and help excrete toxins and wastes. Hence, to bring awareness among all, World Kidney Day - a joint initiative of the International Society of Nephrology (ISN) and the International Federation of Kidney Foundations (IFKF) - is celebrated annually on March 10.





Also Read: 8 Diet and Lifestyle Changes That Can Help Prevent Kidney Disease

According to the health experts, we can help aid kidney health by adding some simple foods in our diet - fluid (water and other beverages) being the most common one to opt for. A report published on the official Harvard University website states, "A 2015 meta-analysis from the National Kidney Foundation found that people who produced 2 to 2.5 liters of urine daily were 50 percent less likely to develop kidney stones than those who produced less. It takes about 8 to 10 8-ounce glasses (about 2 litres total) of water daily to produce that amount."

The report further stated that lemon juice is another such drink that also help our kidney detox in the best way possible. As per Dr. Brian Eisner, co-director of the Kidney Stone Program at Harvard-affiliated Massachusetts General Hospital, "Studies have shown that drinking half cup of lemon juice concentrate diluted in water each day, or the juice of two lemons, can increase urine citrate and likely reduce kidney stone risk."





Considering this, we bring some delicious and refreshing lemon-based drinks recipes for you to mark World Kidney Day 2022 in the healthiest way possible. Let's take a look.





Also Read: Can A Healthy Diet Boost Kidney Health? Your Genetics Will Decide

Photo Credit: NDTV BEEPS

Lemon-Based Recipes: Here're 3 Lemon-Based Drinks That You Must Try:

Minty Nimbu Paani:





Here we are adding a dash of pudina, along with lemon juice and some sugar to make this refreshing drink.





Masala Nimbu Soda:





This drink will surely remind you of the shikanji we get on the streets during the summer. Here, we add jeera-dhania powder, chaat masala and a pool of spices to lemon juice and soda water to make the drink.





Coconut Shikanji:





In this drink, instead of using regular water, we added the lemon juice to coconut water to enhance the flavour and the goodness of the drink.





Click here for the detailed recipes of the above three lemon juice-based drinks.





Try these drinks and help aid overall health. But always remember, consult an expert before adapting to any change in your lifestyle.





Eat healthy, stay fit. Happy World Kidney Day 2022!





Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.