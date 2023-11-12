Leftovers are like hidden treasures waiting to be rediscovered. We all find ourselves with that extra portion from the previous day's meal, and the beauty lies in the creativity of turning it into something new. Whether it's transforming last night's dinner into a hearty wrap or crafting a colourful salad from assorted leftovers, the possibilities are endless. It's not just a way to minimize food waste but also a chance to whip up a quick and delicious meal with minimal effort.

Here are 5 delicious snacks that can be made from leftovers:

1. Pizza From Leftover Paranthas

First, chop onions, tomatoes, and veggies, stir-fry until tender, and set aside. Spread pizza sauce on your leftover parathas. On one, layer the cooked vegetables, grated cheese, salt, chilli flakes, and oregano. Top with the second parantha. Heat in a buttered pan, pressing to stick them together. Once the cheese melts, cut into quarters with a pizza cutter, and voila—your parantha pizza is ready to enjoy! Check out the detailed recipe here.

Photo Credit: iStock



2. Spicy Tawa Idlis from Leftover Idlis

Start by cutting the leftover idlis into bite-sized pieces. In a heated tawa or pan, infuse ghee or oil with mustard seeds and urad dal until the dal takes on a gentle brown hue. Introduce curry leaves, ginger, green chilli, and onions to the mix. Add turmeric powder, salt, tomatoes, and the idli pieces. Lightly saute with a spatula, then add sambar powder or podi masala. For a unique twist, consider adding pav bhaji masala. Mix in peanuts or cashew nuts, grated coconut, and lemon juice. Adjust salt and spice, and for extra indulgence, top with butter. Garnish with fresh coriander leaves and enjoy the hot and tasty dish! Click here for a more detailed recipe.

3. Moong Dal Pakora from Leftover Dal

Start by soaking poha for a few minutes, then set it aside in a colander/strainer to drain excess water. In a bowl, mix cooked dal, soaked poha, chopped onions, chillies, ginger, and coriander leaves. Add red chili and cumin masalas, along with besan to bind. Adjust salt to taste. Shape small pieces of the mixture and deep-fry until golden brown and crisp. Enjoy them hot! Check out the Moong Dal Pakoda recipe here.

4. Rice Vadis from Leftover Rice

Repurpose your leftover rice with this simple recipe. Mash the rice and mix it with the remaining ingredients until you achieve a thick dough. Spread a thin cloth or plastic sheet on a sunny surface. Drop small balls of the dough onto the cloth or plastic. Let them dry in the sun completely (cover them at night or move them under a shelter). Once dry, store these delights in an airtight container. When ready to serve, deep fry and enjoy them hot! Detailed recipe here.

5. Amiri Khaman from Leftover Dhokla

Transform your leftover khaman or dhokla into a delightful dish known as amiri khaman. Here's a quick guide: Crush the cooked khaman in a bowl using your hands. Heat oil in a kadhai, add hing, mustard seeds, white sesame seeds, green chillies, curry leaves, and garlic cloves. Introduce haldi, salt, sugar, and onion, stir-frying the ingredients. Add the crushed dhokla and blend it with the prepared tadka. Top it off with lemon juice, grated coconut, pomegranate seeds, and chopped coriander leaves. Mix well. Just before serving, add sev on top. Enjoy this flavorful and innovative dish! Check out the recipe here.









